Queen B steals the spotlight & other cool moments at #GenNext2019
Thursday night's Sunday Times Generation Next Awards proved once again that Bonang Matheba is a force to be reckoned with and that she is indeed loved by both young and old, with the star bagging the award for the coolest Online Influencer for 2019.
It looks like Bonang is on the roll with her award collection this year and on Thursday night she added one more to her now overflowing display.
A Rock. Star!!! Let’s bust out the BNG.....💐💕 😎🥂🍾🚀 pic.twitter.com/NbA2TQUN3Q— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) June 13, 2019
This after B won a similar award in Prague just last week. Moghel went up against nine of the world's best social media stars and came out on top at the Global Social Awards.
At Thursday night's event, which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Bonang stole the spotlight with her sparkling personality and yellow (mustard) skirt suit.
Obviously not taking for granted her next customers, Bonang spent the day taking selfies and having fun with the kids, who swarmed around her like the Queen B she is.
She even jammed to the sound of drums during the ceremony.
WATCH | @bonang_m is a WHOLE mood! Look at moghel putting in some swag into that drumming!!! 🥁 #GenNext2019 pic.twitter.com/BNzQIFaDZ8— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 13, 2019
And while nothing could stop her shine, there were other really cool moments at the award ceremony. Here are the top ones.
The kids gifted Connie Ferguson with a really heartwarming moment for her birthday month.
Ncaaww... The kids sang happy birthday 🎊🎁🎂 to Connie. Her birthday was on Monday... how sweet! #GenNext2019 pic.twitter.com/0XG48PVIqk— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 13, 2019
Erhm... Lasizwe introduced the kids to the "Shesha Geza" couture.
Then in walks Lasizwe with his shower couture #GenNext2019 pic.twitter.com/GX0qCZyA1D— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 13, 2019
There was an "amalgamation" on stage as the Woolies viral celebs pulled through!
Woolworth won the coolest grocery store! So we kept it going, kept it flowing... like the waaaaaaaaaater!#GenNext2019 pic.twitter.com/m7RCQCxDUl— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 13, 2019