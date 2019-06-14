TshisaLIVE

Queen B steals the spotlight & other cool moments at #GenNext2019

14 June 2019 - 09:47 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Bonang Matheba won for the coolest Online Influencer for 2019 at the Sunday Times Generation Next Awards on Thursday night.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Thursday night's Sunday Times Generation Next Awards proved once again that Bonang Matheba is a force to be reckoned with and that she is indeed loved by both young and old, with the star bagging the award for the coolest Online Influencer for 2019.

It looks like Bonang is on the roll with her award collection this year and on Thursday night she added one more to her now overflowing display.

This after B won a similar award in Prague just last week. Moghel went up against nine of the world's best social media stars and came out on top at the Global Social Awards.

At Thursday night's event, which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Bonang stole the spotlight with her sparkling personality and yellow (mustard) skirt suit. 

Obviously not taking for granted her next customers, Bonang spent the day taking selfies and having fun with the kids, who swarmed around her like the Queen B she is.

She even jammed to the sound of drums during the ceremony.

And while nothing could stop her shine, there were other really cool moments at the award ceremony. Here are the top ones.

The kids gifted Connie Ferguson with a really heartwarming moment for her birthday month.

Erhm... Lasizwe introduced the kids to the "Shesha Geza" couture.

There was an "amalgamation" on stage as the Woolies viral celebs pulled through!

