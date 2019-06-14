Queen B steals the spotlight & other cool moments at #GenNext2019

This after B won a similar award in Prague just last week. Moghel went up against nine of the world's best social media stars and came out on top at the Global Social Awards.

At Thursday night's event, which took place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Bonang stole the spotlight with her sparkling personality and yellow (mustard) skirt suit.

Obviously not taking for granted her next customers, Bonang spent the day taking selfies and having fun with the kids, who swarmed around her like the Queen B she is.

She even jammed to the sound of drums during the ceremony.