Denise Zimba's lesson on happiness: Someone, at some point, will f**k you over!

27 June 2019 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Denise Zimba gave some solid advice to her followers.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Denise Zimba recently gave some great advice about letting go and learning that in life people will screw you over but you have to let go for your own sanity.

Denise, who's about to pop anytime now, took to Twitter to encourage her followers to learn to depend on themselves because depending on other people - no matter how close they are to you - almost always winds up with disappointment

"Someone, at some point, will f**k you over!" she began.

The media personality explained that she had observed that people would usually fall into a trap of self-loathing and walking around in anger when it could have all been avoided by having room for disappointment.

"Most of the time it’s the person closest to you as opposed to a person you hardly know, but you compromise beyond kindness for. It happens all the time! Don’t fall deep with anger and pain from selfish betrayal. What one gives out, one always gets back. Let go!"

Denise also made it clear that she wasn't encouraging people to not have others close to them or to avoid being loved because most of the time,  one person could both disappoint you and love you.

Take notes kids... this here is real good advise!

