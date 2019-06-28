In the beginning it was supposed to be just me & Musa: Ma Yeni has internet in tears
Uthando Nesthembu fans were emotional on Thursday night after Ma Yeni got candid about her relationship with Musa, saying at first she thought it would be just the two of them against the world.
Ma Yeni has been with Musa for years, but the couple celebrated their wedding in this week's episode of the hit reality show.
And when Ma spoke at the wedding, Twitter shook, especially when she said that in the beginning it was supposed to be just her and Musa.
The pair had been dating before the businessman married any of his other wives and fans were sure that if Ma Yeni had officially become the first wife, she would not have allowed Musa to take other wives.
They also pointed to her threat to take her children and leave if Musa took a fifth wife, and her allegedly being frosty when her hubby took a fourth wife.
While Musa's relationship with Sne is improving slowly, it was Ma Yeni and her comments that had the social media streets DEEP in their feels.
When MaYeni said “kwasek’qaleni, it was supposed to just be the two of us” i felt that 😥😭🥺#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/5sDTjew0vX— Thandeka Mncube 🏳️🌈 🌈 (@iam_Ndoni) June 27, 2019
When MaYeni said this was supposed to be just her thing and Musa from the very beginning, I caught feelings 😭#Uthandonesthembu— Njabulo Dlamini (@njaydlamini) June 27, 2019
Whenever MaYeni calls Musa mfethu pic.twitter.com/A7Jq6LuVFz— rhandzu makhubele (@M_Rhandzu) June 27, 2019
Mayeni and Sne broke me tonight...— Nonhlanhla Khumalo (@Noni_Khumalo) June 27, 2019
I’m a mess mess mess...#Uthandonesthembu
#Uthandonesthembu Mayeni: 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 “yonki ‘nto i right” ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/ppJgpERHRU— Khanya Mncwango (@Medicolegal_OT) June 27, 2019
Guys, #MaYeni is the real MVP nhe 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾— Tshiamo (@Miss__TC) June 27, 2019
But y'all know we wouldn't have a show if she was #1. Musa nkabe a drawile Sthembu se!#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/uQgvmh68qv
#Uthandonesthembu Musa Mseleku tonight am re-arraging your wife according to my observations since the start of the show.— ludwick_m (@planetludwick) June 27, 2019
1. MaYeni = #Diamond
2. MaCwabe = #Gold
3. MaKhumalo = #Silver
4. MaCele = #Bronze pic.twitter.com/kLjXLOPCjS
