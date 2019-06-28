TshisaLIVE

In the beginning it was supposed to be just me & Musa: Ma Yeni has internet in tears

28 June 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Musa Mseleku and his four wives have kept viewers glued to their screens.
Musa Mseleku and his four wives have kept viewers glued to their screens.
Image: Supplied

Uthando Nesthembu fans were emotional on Thursday night after Ma Yeni got candid about her relationship with Musa, saying at first she thought it would be just the two of them against the world.

Ma Yeni has been with Musa for years, but the couple celebrated their wedding in this week's episode of the hit reality show.

And when Ma spoke at the wedding, Twitter shook, especially when she said that in the beginning it was supposed to be just her and Musa.

The pair had been dating before the businessman married any of his other wives and fans were sure that if Ma Yeni had officially become the first wife, she would not have allowed Musa to take other wives.

They also pointed to her threat to take her children and leave if Musa took a fifth wife, and her allegedly being frosty when her hubby took a fourth wife.

While Musa's relationship with Sne is improving slowly, it was Ma Yeni and her comments that had the social media streets DEEP in their feels.

MORE

Uthando Nes'thembu's MaYeni U- turns on divorce decision

A week after polygamist businessman Musa Mseleku confirmed to TshisaLIVE that his second wife MaYeni asked for a divorce, she has now U-turned on her ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

IN MEMES | Twitter ready to 'sit down' with Mseleku over his treatment of Sne

Musa needs to fix his behaviour towards Sne before he becomes an enemy of his reality show viewers
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | MaCele got all the spotlight, but fans want their faves, too

It didn't go down too well with MaYeni or MaKhumalo fans not to see their fave wives of the Mseleku household!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Hold up! Were Musa Mseleku's gifts to butter up his wives for wife number 5?

Is Musa warming up his wives for number five?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | 4 Mercs for 4 wives? Musa's polygamous life entices viewers

How rich is this guy kanti?
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Babes's steamy hot tub birthday wish for Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | SA group wows global audience with 'America’s Got Talent' audition TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Fresh sparks fears he 'may never return to radio' with message about moving ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Forget Kim K, Mihlali nearly broke the internet with her booty TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Zinhle fiercely defends Pearl Thusi against claims that her light skin bags ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X