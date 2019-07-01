Nasty C clears the air on record label: Tall Racks is not going anywhere

As fans count down to the release of his upcoming album, Nasty C has reaffirmed his commitment to his record label, Tall Racks Records.

Although the company has been working with big brands such as Red Bull Music, fans have been anxious to know what the future holds for the record label.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nasty C laughed off fans' fears that his work on the record label would be put on the back burner while he promotes his new album.

"The label is going great and isn't going anywhere. We are still here, making big moves and committed to it."

The label's first signing was singer-songwriter Rowlene, with whom he collaborated on the hit single, SMA.

Nasty C said there were no plans to extend the label's roster beyond Rowlene at the moment, even though he had worked with several incredible talents from around the world over the past few months.

"I am not trying to sign anyone else right now. I just want to get Rowlene on her feet and a household name making big hits. There is a lot of talent out there, but we have to get Rowlene up there first."

He said he wanted to work with Rowlene to release her debut album and then "take it from there".

"I am focused on Rowlene. She is wrapping up her album at the moment. It is an insane album so far. I am so proud of her."