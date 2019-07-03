TshisaLIVE

#BringBackDJFresh: Four stories you need to read RIGHT NOW

03 July 2019 - 06:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Here are four must-read stories on DJ Fresh.
Image: Via DJ Fresh Instagram

Weeks after popular radio personality Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane was pulled off air at Metro FM for allegedly using “foul language”, he continues to make headlines.

According to a  Sunday World report last month, the DJ had been suspended after a complaint was lodged with the BCCSA alleging that Fresh used an adaption of the isiZulu swear word "msunery" in response to a listener on air. In a separate incident he allegedly told another listener to "stop tweeting from his ar**".

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Fresh had not been commissioned but could not comment on when he would return.

"Mr Sikwane has been unscheduled on Metro FM until further notice. At this point we cannot confirm when Mr Sikwane will return to air. This is a matter between the SABC and Mr Sikwane and we are not in a position to comment further," said Mthembu. 

As weeks have gone by, Fresh's followers have become more and more anxious about his radio future.

From fans demanding that he return to radio, to his latest cryptic posts that sparked fresh fears, here are four must-read stories on the fiasco that has gripped Mzansi.

Fresh return

Not-so-happy Metro FM listeners called for DJ Fresh to return to his popular breakfast show after it was reported that he had allegedly been suspended by the SABC.

Fans flooded Twitter with messages under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh when they discovered he was not on air.

WATCH | Fans demand DJ Fresh return to Metro FM amidst suspension reports

Angry fans have threatened to boycott the station if their demands are not met.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Only God knows

Last month he responded to questions about his return to Metro FM after being suspended, telling followers that he is not sure when he will be back on air.

Although he didn't give a clear answer, he said, 'Only God knows'.

DJ Fresh on his Metro FM return: 'Your guess is as good as mine - maybe never!'

When will Fresh return to the airwaves?
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

First fears

During a recent workout video, DJ Fresh sparked fears that he may never be going back to radio after he shared a quote about moving on, writing: "'When it starts feeling like you’re running in one place, then it’s time for change' - Angazi Ubani"

DJ Fresh sparks fears he 'may never return to radio' with message about moving on

Fans fear the worst.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Second fears

Upon sharing his regret on not listening to his gut under the hilarious #WhenMyGutSaid, DJ Fresh sparked new fears that he won’t be returning to radio.

"When my gut said 'listen to Euphonik, all of two years ago, I should have! Now I must call him and say 'seems as if you were right,''' he wrote.

The posts led to a massive discussion on whether Fresh had confirmed his exit from the station. 

DJ Fresh’s cryptic posts spark fresh fears he won’t return to radio

"When my gut said 'listen to Euphonik', all of two years ago, I should have! Now I must call him and say 'seems as if you were right'''
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

