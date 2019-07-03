BringBackDJFresh: Four stories you need to read RIGHT NOW

Weeks after popular radio personality Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane was pulled off air at Metro FM for allegedly using “foul language”, he continues to make headlines.

According to a Sunday World report last month, the DJ had been suspended after a complaint was lodged with the BCCSA alleging that Fresh used an adaption of the isiZulu swear word "msunery" in response to a listener on air. In a separate incident he allegedly told another listener to "stop tweeting from his ar**".

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Fresh had not been commissioned but could not comment on when he would return.

"Mr Sikwane has been unscheduled on Metro FM until further notice. At this point we cannot confirm when Mr Sikwane will return to air. This is a matter between the SABC and Mr Sikwane and we are not in a position to comment further," said Mthembu.

As weeks have gone by, Fresh's followers have become more and more anxious about his radio future.

From fans demanding that he return to radio, to his latest cryptic posts that sparked fresh fears, here are four must-read stories on the fiasco that has gripped Mzansi.

Fresh return

Not-so-happy Metro FM listeners called for DJ Fresh to return to his popular breakfast show after it was reported that he had allegedly been suspended by the SABC.

Fans flooded Twitter with messages under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh when they discovered he was not on air.