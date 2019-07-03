TshisaLIVE

No Jokes! Tol Ass Mo is retiring from stand-up comedy

'Enjoy the industry. Take it, you can have it all'

03 July 2019
Tol Ass Mo is stepping away from the stage.
Image: Gallo Images / Anesh Debiky

After 15 years on the mic, comedian Tol Ass Mo has called time on his stand-up comedy career, announcing to fans on Tuesday that his show at the Sun Arena in Pretoria later this month will be his last.

The announcement came after he posted a message on Instagram, hinting at his possible frustrations at the industry.

"Enjoy the industry. Take it, you can have it all. Peace," he wrote.

In a statement Tol Ass Mo thanked his wife Mome, his friends in the industry and his fans for always being there for him.

"I want to say thank you to my wife Mome for making me the man I am today, for making me a father too. Thank you to all my brothers in comedy, thank you to all my fans and all those who supported me along this journey."

He said that it was time to move on with his life and take on other projects, but did not hint at what these might be.

"It's been a good 15 years of stand-up with an Emmy nomination for best international comedy. Now it's time for me to move on to other things in life. This is not a media opportunity I don't want to explain myself. My comedy production company is available to book other comedians for your events managed by Mome."

The news was met with shock by many, including his friends Trevor Gumbi, Celeste Ntuli, Ayanda MVP, Matli Mohapeloa and TT Mbha.

"All the best with your future endeavors my n*gga. It’s been real," Trevor wrote.

"All the best my friend!! Sad though but when you know you know!" added Celeste.

"The next chapter of your life is gonna be too amazing! I can feel it," wrote TT.

