WATCH | Thando Thabethe's serving major heat in island paradise

21 July 2019 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Thando Thabethe is having the time of her life.
Image: Thando Thabethe/Instagram

Thando Thabethe is living her best life in the Maldives. 

While the rest of us are piling on the layers to brave the chilly Joburg weather, Thando is soaking up the sun in island paradise. 

Just check this out..it's levels on levels! 

The radio personality also got the chance to go snorkeling. 

And, of course she's been slaying those bikinis. 

