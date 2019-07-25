Nando's throws major shade at Bujy over new 'Boujee Bowl' meal

TV and radio personality Bujy got a serious tongue lashing from fast food chain, Nando's over the word, "boujee".

The English language happens to have a word, bourgeoisie, which has, over the years, been shortened to boujee. This word, used to describe the wealthy middle-class, inspired TV personality Junior Bikwa’s stage name and even features on Migos’ song, Bad and Boujee.

And, on a random Wednesday afternoon, Bujy felt the need to fetch Nando's for its latest meal, named "Boujee Bowl". He did so because he felt the company was expropriating his "name" without compensation.

"I’ve been Bujy stepping in the game since 2009 and Nando's SA comes with its Boujee Bowl as if the name is new... Nando's must pay respect where it’s due..."

Eh!