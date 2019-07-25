Nando's throws major shade at Bujy over new 'Boujee Bowl' meal
TV and radio personality Bujy got a serious tongue lashing from fast food chain, Nando's over the word, "boujee".
The English language happens to have a word, bourgeoisie, which has, over the years, been shortened to boujee. This word, used to describe the wealthy middle-class, inspired TV personality Junior Bikwa’s stage name and even features on Migos’ song, Bad and Boujee.
And, on a random Wednesday afternoon, Bujy felt the need to fetch Nando's for its latest meal, named "Boujee Bowl". He did so because he felt the company was expropriating his "name" without compensation.
"I’ve been Bujy stepping in the game since 2009 and Nando's SA comes with its Boujee Bowl as if the name is new... Nando's must pay respect where it’s due..."
Eh!
I’ve been Bujy stepping in the game since 2009 and @NandosSA comes with its Boujee Bowl as if the name is new... 😳 Nandos must pay respect where it’s due... I honestly don’t understand how they can just get away with using my name and not pay respect! pic.twitter.com/hKFWVQveyP— BujyBikwa (@Bujy) July 24, 2019
Bizarre right? Anyway, Bujy should have gotten better counsel before he went tagging Nando's on Twitter, because the food chain is well known for its spicy clapbacks on these social media streets. And, man, did it shut him down!
"Bujy... O ntse o phela (you still alive)? But then again… If you lived up to your name you would’ve had your own bowl."
Ouch!
.@bujy, O ntse o phela? But then again… If you lived up to your name you would’ve had your own bowl. 🙃 https://t.co/g7Eip4LD2H— NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 24, 2019
Obvs the internet was there eating virtual popcorn as the whole thing went down.
Here are some of the reactions, including DJ Fresh's sarcastic and hilarious tweet!
.@DJFreshSA, just make sure it's not all spelt "phresh" or anything. One case of mistaken identity is enough for today. pic.twitter.com/MOlnvWlo0v— NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 24, 2019
#Bujy whoever's handling the nandos twitter account.. you deserve a bells !! pic.twitter.com/2ART4PTdCS— Selema (@SelemaRamogale) July 24, 2019
Migos is trending because Bujy wants Nandos to recognize him 😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/ZZ5x8e9krB— Swati Princess Lo Yellow 💕 (@Promisesara) July 24, 2019
I wonder who's behind @NandosSA's Twitter account, ngifuna nje ukukhuluma🔫🗡⛏— Duke of Kimberley👑 (@steph_gareth) July 24, 2019
#bujy pic.twitter.com/eWEMuF3MzQ
Is @bujy still breathing..? Someone check on him 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F0FsI3SrM3— Yandile (@Ace_Mthi) July 24, 2019
Bujy is trending. Interesting. A good lesson for today that being desperate for attention is a toxic trait to have. pic.twitter.com/2ojksUyppG— Jonas 🇿🇦 (@KingJonas_Adv) July 24, 2019
Nandos Twitter Administrator needs a raise 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣RIP Bujy pic.twitter.com/je8hokZZDS— 🄼🄽🄰 🄽🄳🄸🄽🄶🅄 🄻🄴🄴🄲🄾🅁🄴 (@IamLeeCore) July 24, 2019
After reading comments from Nandos’s, responding Bujy. pic.twitter.com/GLUtKFNX1t— CLIVE (@Monanye) July 24, 2019
.. until we find out that #Bujy has been paid to complaint by Nandos .. pic.twitter.com/oYb6JMyFYd— PollanieMadondo (@Pollanie) July 24, 2019