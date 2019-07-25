Letshego Zulu says she still has moments where she's shocked that Gugu died

Letshego Zulu is hoping that her book which is finally on shelves will help answer some of the questions from women going through similar losses.

Talking to TshisaLIVE on the eve of the official launch of her book, Letshego said the biggest question she got after losing Gugu and in the three years she's had to live without the love of her life was "how do you do it?".

"I still have those moments where I'm like 'wow so this guy really died?' but then I have to still get up and go live life."

The book, even though quite personal had to ensure that the questions Letshego gets were covered.

"I had so many people that kept asking 'but how do you do it?" They wanted to know, how do you choose to live life? How does one choose to get up and go after experiencing what you've experienced?'" she said.