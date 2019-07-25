Letshego Zulu says she still has moments where she's shocked that Gugu died
Letshego Zulu opens up about her DMs being flooded with messages from other widows and how her perspective on life and death saved her from dying of a broken heart
Letshego Zulu is hoping that her book which is finally on shelves will help answer some of the questions from women going through similar losses.
Talking to TshisaLIVE on the eve of the official launch of her book, Letshego said the biggest question she got after losing Gugu and in the three years she's had to live without the love of her life was "how do you do it?".
"I still have those moments where I'm like 'wow so this guy really died?' but then I have to still get up and go live life."
The book, even though quite personal had to ensure that the questions Letshego gets were covered.
"I had so many people that kept asking 'but how do you do it?" They wanted to know, how do you choose to live life? How does one choose to get up and go after experiencing what you've experienced?'" she said.
Last Thursday marked three years since Gugu died while trying to summit Mount Kilimanjaro, as part of a Trek4Mandela expedition to raise funds for sanitary pads for school girls.
Letshego admitted that finding perspective didn't come easy.
"It's a daily learning experience, to be honest. I reached a level of peace in my heart with what happened to me and losing him about eight months or so after he passed away. So many other things needed to kind of fall into place for me to be comfortable with putting pen to paper. But with that being said, the story of Kilimanjaro in particular and its lessons, has been part of my daily conversations with my closest friends. I've repeated it countless times to them, so much that I can tell you for a fact that it takes three hours to tell that story. But through that my heart learned... There's no closure in such a situation."
As her book continues to get rave reviews, Letshego is just happy to know that someone will also find their healing on her story.
