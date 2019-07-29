Independent film-maker Kagiso Modupe refuses to take advantage of his actors

It has almost become a norm for film producers to have to compromise on one thing or the other due to the struggle of funds but when Kagiso Modupe decided to fund the production of his thriller Losing Lerato, he wasn't willing to compromise on anything. Especially not the people who would bring his script to life.

The film has a star-studded cast of people such as Black Panther's Connie Chiume, Thato Molamu, Don Mlangeni, Ayanda Borotho and Mapaseka Koetle. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kagiso explained that bringing all these actors had a lot to do with the relationships he had built throughout his career.

"The actors that came through for me are also people that believe in me. It's relationships that I've built over the years in the industry. When you work with people and they tell you, 'yes this is not my usual rate but let's work and we'll see what happens as we go.' You can just tell these are people that see your vision."

However, Kagiso emphasised that he wasn't going to take advantage of the actors, who he loves and respects, where money was concerned. The actor-turned-producer said he had to make sure that he prioritised them where money was concerned and treated them how they deserve to be treated as thespians.

"I made sure that everyone is paid and that everyone is being treated according to the standard of the industry that we are fighting for. Because we need to lead the way in showing the government, legislature etc how we deserve to be treated."