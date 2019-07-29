TshisaLIVE

Independent film-maker Kagiso Modupe refuses to take advantage of his actors

29 July 2019 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Kagiso Modupe's film will be in SA cinemas in September 2019.
Image: Via Instagram

It has almost become a norm for film producers to have to compromise on one thing or the other due to the struggle of funds but when Kagiso Modupe decided to fund the production of his thriller Losing Lerato, he wasn't willing to compromise on anything. Especially not the people who would bring his script to life.

The film has a star-studded cast of people such as Black Panther's Connie Chiume, Thato Molamu, Don Mlangeni, Ayanda Borotho and Mapaseka Koetle. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kagiso explained that bringing all these actors had a lot to do with the relationships he had built throughout his career.

"The actors that came through for me are also people that believe in me. It's relationships that I've built over the years in the industry. When you work with people and they tell you, 'yes this is not my usual rate but let's work and we'll see what happens as we go.' You can just tell these are people that see your vision."

However, Kagiso emphasised that he wasn't going to take advantage of the actors, who he loves and respects, where money was concerned. The actor-turned-producer said he had to make sure that he prioritised them where money was concerned and treated them how they deserve to be treated as thespians.

"I made sure that everyone is paid and that everyone is being treated according to the standard of the industry that we are fighting for. Because we need to lead the way in showing the government, legislature etc how we deserve to be treated."

Losing Lerato sees a successful young black man who takes matters into his own hands by kidnapping his daughter after life, the law and the woman he once loved separate them, leaving him in a high-stakes hostage situation.

The film was shot in just seven days and Kagiso said for him it showed the synergy between the cast and crew. Although he did get dropped by certain people at the last minute.

"Look… I also got dropped by some people last minute and for me, there are certain people that I had started talking to about two years ago, some time before the dream became a reality. I tried to look for funding and eventually decided to do this myself but I soon realised who's real and who is not. Others just aren't so keen on people looking to build a black enterprise."

