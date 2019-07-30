TshisaLIVE

Hands off Kelly K! - Fans say star is not to blame for Sam Meyiwa's death

30 July 2019 - 12:16 By Kyle Zeeman
Songstress Kelly Khumalo was cyberbullied again.
Songstress Kelly Khumalo was cyberbullied again.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo's army of supporters have moved to defend their idol after the star was blamed for the death of Senzo Meyiwa's father Sam Meyiwa.

Sam died on Monday morning after suffering from a second stroke. He suffered his first one in August last year.  

Family spokesperson Nathi Ngwenya confirmed the news to TimesLIVE and said the family was in a state of shock.

Social media was soon filled with messages mourning his death and pointing out that he died never having seen the men responsible for killing his son Senzo being brought to book. 

Some then turned on Kelly, who was Senzo's girlfriend at the time, and blamed her for Sam dying "of a broken heart".

They repeated the claim that Kelly was somehow involved in Senzo's murder and was keeping things from police.

Kelly has made it clear before that she's not going to sit back and let people "abuse" her or accuse her of killing Senzo.

"I'm not going to sit back and let you abuse and accuse me of something I have nothing to do with. I have co-operated with the law, gave all the necessary information. If there's one thing I will never do is take the fall for something I know nothing about. I will fight till my last breath because that's who I am," Kelly said in a statement last month, amid backlash over Senzo's death.

Although Kelly has been mum on social media about the latest hate, her fans have picked up the pitchfork and were ready to defend their queen.

They took to social media, filling timelines and making Kelly a trending topic on Twitter.

MORE

Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son Senzo

Samuel Meyiwa died on Monday after suffering a second stroke. The father of murdered soccer player Senzo Meyiwa was in ill health following a major ...
News
1 day ago

Kelly Khumalo: We project so much hate towards others & the same hate will come back to us

Kelly Khumalo has preached about hate.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Pearl Thusi responds to backlash over Kelly K interview

Did Pearl do a good job or did she get played?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Kelly Khumalo trends as Twitter divided on Senzo Meyiwa murder

Bafana Bafana goal keeper Senzo Meyiwa continues to dominate Twitter as South Africans call for his murder to be brought to book.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
Kelly Khumalo was blamed for Senzo's death and was dragged again after Senzo's father died on Monday.
Kelly Khumalo was blamed for Senzo's death and was dragged again after Senzo's father died on Monday.
Image: Kelly Khumalo Instagram

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu blesses herself with a new ride TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Miss SA mum as Minnie Dlamini & others slam 'extremely tanned' pics of finalists TshisaLIVE
  5. Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing a picture of her 'mini-me' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X