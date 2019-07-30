Hands off Kelly K! - Fans say star is not to blame for Sam Meyiwa's death
Kelly Khumalo's army of supporters have moved to defend their idol after the star was blamed for the death of Senzo Meyiwa's father Sam Meyiwa.
Sam died on Monday morning after suffering from a second stroke. He suffered his first one in August last year.
Family spokesperson Nathi Ngwenya confirmed the news to TimesLIVE and said the family was in a state of shock.
Social media was soon filled with messages mourning his death and pointing out that he died never having seen the men responsible for killing his son Senzo being brought to book.
Some then turned on Kelly, who was Senzo's girlfriend at the time, and blamed her for Sam dying "of a broken heart".
They repeated the claim that Kelly was somehow involved in Senzo's murder and was keeping things from police.
Kelly has made it clear before that she's not going to sit back and let people "abuse" her or accuse her of killing Senzo.
"I'm not going to sit back and let you abuse and accuse me of something I have nothing to do with. I have co-operated with the law, gave all the necessary information. If there's one thing I will never do is take the fall for something I know nothing about. I will fight till my last breath because that's who I am," Kelly said in a statement last month, amid backlash over Senzo's death.
Although Kelly has been mum on social media about the latest hate, her fans have picked up the pitchfork and were ready to defend their queen.
They took to social media, filling timelines and making Kelly a trending topic on Twitter.
Don't tell me y'all are blaming Kelly Khumalo for Sam Meyiwa's dad 😒 she's a peaceful woman so muyekeni ❤️ #RIPSamMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/Azy7WuSopt— CeeCee-MBHELE (@CyonceC) July 29, 2019
But I think Kelly Khumalo has nothing to do with ntate Sam Meyiwa’s death. Let’s respect them both and leave her out of this when we mourn ntate Sam. #RIPSamMeyiwa— S M A R T S (@SmartsLifestyle) July 29, 2019
It's a pity that it's us black people ganging up on Kelly Khumalo of something we can't even prove..— Felix tmr (@FelixTmr) July 29, 2019
If it was white people we would say they are racist...🤫🤫🤨😭 #RestinPeace Ntate Sam Meyiwa... pic.twitter.com/fkxeudqoMY
#ItsHeartbreakingThat #RIPSamMeyiwa died without getting justice for his son and people are blaming it on #KellyKhumalo pic.twitter.com/wwVs03nHIv— smokie🇿🇦🇺🇬 (@smokie94668555) July 29, 2019
Sam Meyiwa dies all of a sudden Kelly Khumalo trends. Why le le soh mara? pic.twitter.com/WZISLYqenH— MinisterofSocialMedia ♻ (@ndumiison) July 29, 2019