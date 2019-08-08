TshisaLIVE

Moshe Ndiki on police raid: I know celebs who buy counterfeit things

08 August 2019 - 14:30 By Masego Seemela
Moshe Ndiki says some celebrities rock fake brands just to keep trending on social media.
Media personality Moshe Ndiki has weighed in on a discussion on counterfeit goods, after police confiscated fakes in a raid in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday.

In a discussion about the operation on The Morning Flava on Metro FM, Moshe claimed to know celeb favs who bought "counterfeit things" to keep up their lifestyle images and trend on social media TLs. 

"Talking about counterfeit. I know celebrities that go there (Johannesburg CBD) who buy counterfeit things. It is because they are known for a certain lifestyle and people think they have money. There is pressure."

Moshe added that no one really questioned these celebs as they were known for wearing those brands.

Asked by his co-hosts if the celebs knew where to get counterfeit merchandise, Moshe said: "We know. They know."

According to police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters, officers confiscated counterfeit goods and took in 560 undocumented foreigners for processing.

