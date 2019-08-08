IN MEMES | Fans outraged by baby daddy drama on 'Rea Tsotella'
Fans are up in arms over last night's episode of Rea Tsotella, after Joshua was allegedly "bullied" by two women, with no one to stand up for him.
The episode featured Joshua's baby mama and her mother, who came to the show to complain about an alleged lack of financial support from him.
Ma was seen expressing her anger towards Joshua for not contributing towards their child's well-being.
Showing her outrage towards her child's father, who sat silently, the woman kept claiming she helped him build his business, only for Joshua to leave her after it boomed.
Social media was divided over the claims and many disapproved of how Joshua "suffered" in silence while he was "bullied" by the women.
Here are the reactions from Twitter:
#ReaTsotellaWednesday— katly-Queen-kganyago (@Gwen_002) August 7, 2019
Wait wait✋✋ someone please tell me what's happening here today😂.
Poor Joshua never said a word😂 pic.twitter.com/CTHZQuBISu
@ReaTsotella last night show ome women can be disrespectful towards men. This guy on Rea Tsotella is calm despite unnecesary heavy insults. The guy is willingly to support the kid but Moshe Ndiki is pushing this cool guy too far. Indeed it's sad to be in love with a spoiled brat pic.twitter.com/rPFBqmbB5U— Mpho (@NefuriMpho1) August 8, 2019
This Rea tsotella sounds interesting But my head is tired of reading subtitles... 😩#ReaTsotella#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/rdAXZeaPA1— Taka'ALU ® (@ayandamatu5) August 7, 2019
#ReaTsotella the level of calmness from this guy. pic.twitter.com/LA8qCZbVUI— Boitumelo (@BoitumeloTimz) August 7, 2019
#ReaTsotella l sense amalove back needs here,these two ladies hai hai....l salute them.. pic.twitter.com/YYSwXJm3p1— Mittonlewis Gwewo (@MGwewo) August 7, 2019
Bare ntse a apara cheap tanga underwear 🤣🤣😂😂😂 #ReaTsotellaWednesday #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/QWjh17TyGw— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) August 7, 2019
Ya shem I feel the dude who's currently on #ReaTsotella yooh these women are doing a tag team on him yooh. The lady says she made him, ok she should make another him then🤷🏿♂️— Kasteezy (@Kasteezy) August 7, 2019