Metro FM apologises for 'offensive' Miss SA poll

12 August 2019 - 08:50 By Kyle Zeeman
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi was the topic of discussion on Metro FM's social media page.
Image: Masego Seemela

Metro FM has apologised for a social media poll on new Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi that had Twitter deep in the feels this past weekend.

The poll, run on the station's Twitter page, asked fans if Zozibini, was “stunning”, “just ok” or “wrong choice”.

Many felt the poll was offensive towards Zozibini and slammed the station for questioning her beauty. Soon, Metro FM was trending as angry users shared their feelings about the post.

The poll was later deleted and replaced with a congratulatory message to Zozibini.

The station also issued a statement distancing itself from the controversial post and claimed it would carry out “internal measures” against those found responsible for the “unapproved” content.

"We confirm that the said poll was unapproved content placed on social media without endorsement from the station. Metro FM does not stand for the content of this poll and distance ourselves from it. We consider this to be totally against our ethos and brand values," the statement said.

“We, together with the rest of South Africa, celebrate women of all backgrounds, and are truly proud of the new Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi. We sincerely apologise to her and the rest of South Africa unreservedly," it continued.

Zozibini was undeterred by the poll. She told Sowetan she would have been bothered if it had questioned her intelligence.

"People have been sending me screenshots of it (the poll) and it’s a bit sad. People have their opinion and it is what it is. Beauty is subjective. You look different to different people, which is why beauty is not even a thing for me."

TshisaLIVE
