'Our natural African beauty is what makes us incredible': Zozibini Tunzi

No weave or wig for SA's most beautiful lady

Just a day into her new job and newly crowned Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, is already an ambassador for African beauty, choosing her natural hair over a weave or wig for the pageant.



Her decision sparked a widespread conversation on social media. Some claimed the look was "too basic" for a beauty pageant. Others applauded her for challenging beauty stereotypes...