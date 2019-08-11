'Our natural African beauty is what makes us incredible': Zozibini Tunzi
No weave or wig for SA's most beautiful lady
11 August 2019 - 00:00
Just a day into her new job and newly crowned Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, is already an ambassador for African beauty, choosing her natural hair over a weave or wig for the pageant.
Her decision sparked a widespread conversation on social media. Some claimed the look was "too basic" for a beauty pageant. Others applauded her for challenging beauty stereotypes...
