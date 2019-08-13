Zozibini Tunzi is more than her 'R30 haircut', fans tell DJ Cleo

When one fan told Cleo that the hairdo was not R30 and he should rather have said an affordable cut, Cleo explained that "the point is it's cheap and anyone can have that hairdo".

Zozibini is well aware of the debate her win sparked and told Sowetan that beauty was subjective.

"If you say to me that 'you are ugly' I don't even care. I'd be more affected if someone said I wasn't smart. Then I would have been hurt. But being pretty? I don't really care and not interested."

Her look has also inspired those around her to do the same. Marketing director of American Swiss Zimbini Peffer shared with TshisaLIVE that during a conversation with Zozibini before her win, the beauty queen asked her why she wore a weave, as she'd seen pictures of her with natural hair.

"Zozibini then gave me the advice to rock my hair short and I am proud to say that I am rocking my hair short today, with a pop of colour. I believe that she is already starting to change lives."