Cutting my hair wasn't a 'strategy' to win, says Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi

Before I cut my hair, I was scared that I would not be beautiful, mainly because of societal standards of what beauty is. When I cut my hair, I realised how amazing it looked - more beautiful than I thought - and so coming into the competition I just remembered the moment when I cut my hair and I thought there is no reason for me to change it.

Who first gave you the big chop?

A guy called J at a barbershop in East London gave me the "big chop". My mom and three sisters were there. It might sound dramatic but I was like, "I’m going to cut my hair and I’d love for you guys to come," because it was an emotional thing. It was like a barber date!

Women have been copying your haircut and sharing pictures on social media. How does that make you feel?

Yes, I’ve seen! It makes me feel good because it means I’m doing something positive. One of the things I like to say is "as a Miss South Africa it’s important for people to sort of see a reflection of themselves in you". For them to post pictures of themselves, loving themselves the way they look 100% makes me feel like I’m on the right path to doing something good.