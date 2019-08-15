IN MEMES | Rea Tsotella ‘spoilt brats’ has social media shooketh
Wednesday night's episode of Rea Tsotella had us in tears when an uncle expressed his anger at his brother's kids' behaviour
France narrated to host, Bishop Makamu, his stressful life after he allowed his brother’s children to live with him after the loss of their father.
Seeking mediation from the show and advice on how to deal with the kids' poor behaviour, the emotional uncle received sympathy from the audience and social media who called out the kids.
Although the uncle knew of the kid's behaviour prior to the passing of his brother, he thought he was going to be able to keep them away from the rest of the family.
The audience grew angrier when the kids joined the uncle and Bishop for sit-down conversation.
Responding rudely, the kids explained that their uncle’s children were equally to blame and questioned why they were welcomed into the family home.
Closing the show, the uncle told them to find alternative accommodation and expressed that his home will only be peaceful once they leave.
The episode sparked an uproar on social media. This is what tweeps had to say:
Imagine your brother's kids move into your family home and they start making your lives hell and they don't want to leave the family house when your brother passes away. #ReaTsotella Today 21h30 on #MojaLoveTv DStv Ch 157 #Unrulykids #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/RsbChKZDbo— Advovo Wabantu (@AdvovoWabantu) August 14, 2019
Bathong ba modimo, kgante why are these two refusing to go stay with their mother maybe for peace sakes, has their mother abandoned them? #ReaTsotella #MojaLoveTV pic.twitter.com/kj5zlBS96C— Mr Lebogang Ramaboea (@Leborams) August 15, 2019
This is the reason why people must buy and fight for their own property these kids also have aright to be in that house, some families #ReaTsotella— Mziwakhe (@mziwakhe18) August 14, 2019
Bishop Makamu should have passed this story over to #Kukithila it does not feel like a #ReaTsotella story. #MojaLoveTV pic.twitter.com/XSnaPPYUDR— Mr Lebogang Ramaboea (@Leborams) August 15, 2019
I think these kids wants these Old Men to die so that they can take over the house, that's why the abuse to them hore bashwe fast #ReaTsotellaWednesday #reatsotella— Lizzy Mbali (@Latoyed) August 14, 2019
This is too sad, I feel so sad and sorry for these old men bedlala izingane💔💔💔— 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞💎 (@Uplifted_one) August 14, 2019
I feel even more sad because they won't get any help here on #reatsotella. They will listen, get entertained & let them go home to the same struggle & unsafe environment.#reatsotella
"Xhosa women"#ReaTsotella #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/rVQxWIO6IK— Taka'ALU ® (@ayandamatu5) August 14, 2019