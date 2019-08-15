IN MEMES | Rea Tsotella ‘spoilt brats’ has social media shooketh

Wednesday night's episode of Rea Tsotella had us in tears when an uncle expressed his anger at his brother's kids' behaviour

France narrated to host, Bishop Makamu, his stressful life after he allowed his brother’s children to live with him after the loss of their father.

Seeking mediation from the show and advice on how to deal with the kids' poor behaviour, the emotional uncle received sympathy from the audience and social media who called out the kids.

Although the uncle knew of the kid's behaviour prior to the passing of his brother, he thought he was going to be able to keep them away from the rest of the family.

The audience grew angrier when the kids joined the uncle and Bishop for sit-down conversation.

Responding rudely, the kids explained that their uncle’s children were equally to blame and questioned why they were welcomed into the family home.

Closing the show, the uncle told them to find alternative accommodation and expressed that his home will only be peaceful once they leave.

The episode sparked an uproar on social media. This is what tweeps had to say: