Cassper announces #FillUpRoyalBafokeng and Mzansi is here for every bit of it
Block out your calendars and forget about the delays, Cassper Nyovest has finally given details about #FillUp2019 and Mzansi is here for every damn detail.
Despite numerous delays plaguing the massive announcement, Cassper has billed #FilledUpRoyalBafokeng as his official "homecoming", explaining in a video that it is "his province".
Tickets for the show at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in the North West on December 15 range from R100 to R400 (golden circle), and you can get them here.
In a one-minute clip, Cassper made the announcement (with one notable appearance by you know who ... ). On Twitter, the video has already received more than 169,000 views.
Finally!!!!!!! Let's go!!!! #FillUp2019 pic.twitter.com/VKWVFxoToC— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 26, 2019
If all those views translate to ticket sales, then hot damn, #FillUp2019 is going to be lit.
Here's a taste of some of the reactions.
Been waiting bro @NepisiR...now starting with the bookings👌👌🌟🌟👏👏#FillUpRoyalBafokeng https://t.co/IZ4HtBDIPQ— its_Geskenk (@itsGeskenk28) August 27, 2019
Finally if only @HHP was still alive to see this @casspernyovest thank you for taking us back home #Motswako #FillUpRoyalBafokeng https://t.co/FsClV1lRKQ— DaKiDNeXtDoOr (@Kea_m0) August 27, 2019
@casspernyovest #FillUpRoyalBafokeng#FillUp2019— Okurimono Sensei 🍫🍾🎰 (@Kamikray) August 27, 2019
onli 2 hours away we are coming 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3IxOIubi8g
All roads leads to Rustenberg #FillUpRoyalBafokeng #FillUp2019 walala wa salah 🔥🔥🔥🔥🍻 pic.twitter.com/lwm5Tq4SWz— #Plug☇🇿🇦 (@MayoTheDj) August 27, 2019