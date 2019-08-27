Cassper announces #FillUpRoyalBafokeng and Mzansi is here for every bit of it

Block out your calendars and forget about the delays, Cassper Nyovest has finally given details about #FillUp2019 and Mzansi is here for every damn detail.

Despite numerous delays plaguing the massive announcement, Cassper has billed #FilledUpRoyalBafokeng as his official "homecoming", explaining in a video that it is "his province".

Tickets for the show at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in the North West on December 15 range from R100 to R400 (golden circle), and you can get them here.

In a one-minute clip, Cassper made the announcement (with one notable appearance by you know who ... ). On Twitter, the video has already received more than 169,000 views.