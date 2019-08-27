TshisaLIVE

Cassper announces #FillUpRoyalBafokeng and Mzansi is here for every bit of it

27 August 2019 - 06:47 By Jessica Levitt
Cassper Nyovest is ready to fill up a stadium and our lives.
Cassper Nyovest is ready to fill up a stadium and our lives.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Block out your calendars and forget about the delays, Cassper Nyovest has finally given details about #FillUp2019 and Mzansi is here for every damn detail.

Despite numerous delays plaguing the massive announcement, Cassper has billed #FilledUpRoyalBafokeng as his official "homecoming", explaining in a video that it is "his province".

Tickets for the show at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in the North West on December 15 range from R100 to R400 (golden circle), and you can get them here.

In a one-minute clip, Cassper made the announcement (with one notable appearance by you know who ... ). On Twitter, the video has already received more than 169,000 views.

If all those views translate to ticket sales, then hot damn, #FillUp2019 is going to be lit.

Here's a taste of some of the reactions.

MORE

LOL! Cassper says this viral prankster looks like his mini-me. What do you think?

Could it be a mini Mufasa?
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Fans mad after Cassper postpones Fill Up announcement AGAIN

'I am so sad. I wish I could explain'
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper Nyovest on toxic relationships: Don’t force yourself on people

Cassper has no time for fake friends.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | This video of Cassper Nyovest flexing will make your knees weak

Cassper's body will make your knees weak with envy
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Pinky Girl quit her IT job after the world realised she was related to Bonang TshisaLIVE
  2. Babes admits to bullying Lady Zamar: 'I shouldn’t have sworn at her or made fun ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES| 'Mabaso is winning the cheating award': Fans go crazy over 'Uyajola' TshisaLIVE
  5. Viggy & Virginia are early favourites for Idols SA crown TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X