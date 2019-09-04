Bontle Modiselle: 'I am scared to bring a child into this world'
As the country continues to lash out against the recent acts of femicide, Bontle Modiselle is faced with the reality that she'll be bringing a child into a world filled with violence.
Bontle's concerns come after the brutal murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana which has since sent shock waves through the nation.
She took to Twitter to express her fears about becoming a mom in a country riddled with crime.
"As beautiful as the thought of mothering may be, bringing life into this world, in SA in particular, in this particular time, is the scariest reality."
Bontle along with other female celebs has been vocal against the recent killings of women and has questioned why women are hated so much by men.
"Why do men hate women so much?! Why do you want and need to hurt us so bad?! What did we do?!" she questioned.
The mama-to-be also believes that more could be done by the government to ensure the safety of women and children.
"You haven’t done remotely enough to put the necessary measures in place to protect us girls and women. Men do as they please because they know they can get away with it. The police don’t care. Frankly, neither do you. Your justice system continues to fail us and you’re not bothered."
Why do you want and need to hurt us so bad???!!!
What did we do???!!!! 💔💔💔💔💔
She also took to Instagram and posted a gallery of women who have lost their lives or were abused at the hands of men.
"There are hundreds of thousands of faceless, voiceless and lifeless girls, women and mothers all over South Africa whose cases were never heard. Females who have been raped, human trafficked, abused, kidnapped and/or murdered mercilessly by men who felt entitled to them, their bodies, their lives. It seems, our greatest crime is being born female. Our sisters, we don't know what to do!"
• Uyinene Mrwetyana • Leighandre Jegels • Amy-Lee de Jager (6) • Lynette Volschenk • Jesse Hess • Meghan Cremer • PopiQwabe • Bongeka Phungula • Reeva Steenkamp • Palesa Madiba • Karabo Mokoena #LeratoMoloi #ZaneleKhumalo #NonkieSmous #NoluvuyoSwelindawo .....and the hundreds of thousands of faceless, voiceless and lifeless girls, women and mothers all over South Africa whose cases were never heard. Females who have been raped, human trafficked, abused, kidnapped and/or murdered mercilessly by men who felt entitled to them, their bodies, their lives. It seems, our greatest crime is being born female. Our sisters, WE DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO 💔! Our cases are reported but dismissed. We get protection orders but yet, we die. We become boxing champions or go for self defense classes, we still die. We watch where we go, are careful in how we dress, careful in how we engage with the opposite sex, we even tip-toe around boys/men, submit to them in hopes we don’t die, but still.....we die. We are told everyday what we should do to not aggravate or anger the man. He is never stopped. In fact, he continues doing as he pleases because he knows he can and will get away with it. We are further abused by the police who don’t believe us, who mock us, further abuse and take very lightly the trauma we have experienced, bleeding to our death in front of their eyes, yet they remain unbothered. Our justice system simply doesn’t care!!! We’re in hell and we don’t know what to do. What are we supposed to do??!!! 💔💔💔💔💔 #AmINext #EnoughIsEnough #PrayForSouthAfrica