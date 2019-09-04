Bontle Modiselle: 'I am scared to bring a child into this world'

As the country continues to lash out against the recent acts of femicide, Bontle Modiselle is faced with the reality that she'll be bringing a child into a world filled with violence.

Bontle's concerns come after the brutal murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana which has since sent shock waves through the nation.

She took to Twitter to express her fears about becoming a mom in a country riddled with crime.

"As beautiful as the thought of mothering may be, bringing life into this world, in SA in particular, in this particular time, is the scariest reality."

Bontle along with other female celebs has been vocal against the recent killings of women and has questioned why women are hated so much by men.

"Why do men hate women so much?! Why do you want and need to hurt us so bad?! What did we do?!" she questioned.

The mama-to-be also believes that more could be done by the government to ensure the safety of women and children.

"You haven’t done remotely enough to put the necessary measures in place to protect us girls and women. Men do as they please because they know they can get away with it. The police don’t care. Frankly, neither do you. Your justice system continues to fail us and you’re not bothered."