TshisaLIVE

Bontle Modiselle: 'I am scared to bring a child into this world'

04 September 2019 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Bontle Modiselle is enough with the femicide.
Bontle Modiselle is enough with the femicide.
Image: SABC 1

As the country continues to lash out against the recent acts of femicide, Bontle Modiselle is faced with the reality that she'll be bringing a child into a world filled with violence.

Bontle's concerns come after the brutal murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana which has since sent shock waves through the nation. 

She took to Twitter to express her fears about becoming a mom in a country riddled with crime. 

"As beautiful as the thought of mothering may be, bringing life into this world, in SA in particular, in this particular time, is the scariest reality." 

Bontle along with other female celebs has been vocal against the recent killings of women and has questioned why women are hated so much by men.

"Why do men hate women so much?! Why do you want and need to hurt us so bad?! What did we do?!" she questioned. 

The mama-to-be also believes that more could be done by the government to ensure the safety of women and children. 

"You haven’t done remotely enough to put the necessary measures in place to protect us girls and women. Men do as they please because they know they can get away with it. The police don’t care. Frankly, neither do you. Your justice system continues to fail us and you’re not bothered."

She also took to Instagram and posted a gallery of women who have lost their lives or were abused at the hands of men. 

"There are hundreds of thousands of faceless, voiceless and lifeless girls, women and mothers all over South Africa whose cases were never heard. Females who have been raped, human trafficked, abused, kidnapped and/or murdered mercilessly by men who felt entitled to them, their bodies, their lives. It seems, our greatest crime is being born female. Our sisters, we don't know what to do!"

View this post on Instagram

• Uyinene Mrwetyana • Leighandre Jegels • Amy-Lee de Jager (6) • Lynette Volschenk • Jesse Hess • Meghan Cremer • PopiQwabe • Bongeka Phungula • Reeva Steenkamp • Palesa Madiba • Karabo Mokoena #LeratoMoloi #ZaneleKhumalo #NonkieSmous #NoluvuyoSwelindawo .....and the hundreds of thousands of faceless, voiceless and lifeless girls, women and mothers all over South Africa whose cases were never heard. Females who have been raped, human trafficked, abused, kidnapped and/or murdered mercilessly by men who felt entitled to them, their bodies, their lives. It seems, our greatest crime is being born female. Our sisters, WE DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO 💔! Our cases are reported but dismissed. We get protection orders but yet, we die. We become boxing champions or go for self defense classes, we still die. We watch where we go, are careful in how we dress, careful in how we engage with the opposite sex, we even tip-toe around boys/men, submit to them in hopes we don’t die, but still.....we die. We are told everyday what we should do to not aggravate or anger the man. He is never stopped. In fact, he continues doing as he pleases because he knows he can and will get away with it. We are further abused by the police who don’t believe us, who mock us, further abuse and take very lightly the trauma we have experienced, bleeding to our death in front of their eyes, yet they remain unbothered. Our justice system simply doesn’t care!!! We’re in hell and we don’t know what to do. What are we supposed to do??!!! 💔💔💔💔💔 #AmINext #EnoughIsEnough #PrayForSouthAfrica

A post shared by Bontle Ba Afrika Modiselle (@bontle.modiselle) on

READ MORE:

Boity slams government: 'You don't give a f**k about the women of this country'

Ntsiki also got tongues wagging for posting a nude to bring awareness of femicide.
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Babes Wodumo blames hackers for tweet slamming Fikile Mbalula's femicide comment

Sis says it wasn't her who slammed Fikile Mbalula.
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

Pearl Thusi slammed for 'advertising phones' while the country mourns

"We're facing a national crisis and you are worried about your phone?"
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

'This is a very dark period': Ramaphosa to meet police top brass on gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday meet with police leaders for a briefing on how they will deal with growing gender-based violence in the ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Inside Dineo Moeketsi’s bridal shower in 5 snaps TshisaLIVE
  2. Prayers for Kevin Hart as actor survives horror car crash TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Idols SA fans freak out over 'Mzansi's Taylor Swift' - Micayla TshisaLIVE
  4. Siv Ngesi calls for nationwide shutdown over missing women and children scourge TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Phelo Bala & Moshe Ndiki are engaged TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'This is a comrade who made a contribution to the ANC' - Gavin Watson laid to ...
Watson 'under the spotlight of our enemies for many years': Jacob Zuma ...
X