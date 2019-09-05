Delicious Festival responds to Tiwa Savage's withdrawal over xenophobic attacks
The organisers of this year's DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival have responded to Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage's decision to boycott the event in protest over the xenophobic attacks erupting across SA.
TimesLIVE reported how widespread looting and violence erupted across various parts of SA as locals and foreigners clashed.
Tiwa took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the alleged "barbaric butchering" of her people in SA and said she would no longer be performing at the event as scheduled.
In a statement issued, the organisers of the festival said they were aware of her decision and were in discussions with her management.
"DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is aware of Tiwa Savage’s tweet, and is in discussions with her management. As a festival, we have always been an inclusive event with our gates open to everybody, irrespective of where they come from.
"We do not tolerate any form of discrimination and will continue to ensure that the festival is a safe and inclusive place for all," the statement read.
Tiwa said the death of any African should be condemned and stood firm in her stance.
The decision sparked fierce debate on social media, with local rapper Nadia Nakai slamming Tiwa's tweet and warning that it could further fuel tensions between the two countries.
Artists NEED to stop fighting each other... I don’t think you understand the power of your influence and how you are making things sooo much worse!!!!! Thats not the solution or message we should be projecting! WE should know better!!!!!! #Noxenophobia #OneAfrica— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) September 4, 2019
We should be! She has a big following, tweeting things like that can influence more violence against ALL Africans.... power of influence, don’t act like her or the other artists don’t have it... they shouldn’t be tweeting stuff like that. It’s putting fuel to the fire. https://t.co/QDlyzDo25O— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) September 4, 2019
Prince Kaybee also slammed the star and later had to defend himself from claims that he was being xenophobic.
Dumbest statement to make in the midst of all this hate between our people, appalling doctrine of thoughts😒 https://t.co/W3A8kbbqH5— #CrossOverMusic (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 4, 2019
If I decide not to go I wouldn’t say it, rather you be sensitive to the problem at hand than say things like people are being butchered...— #CrossOverMusic (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 4, 2019
WE NEED EACH OTHER NOW MORE THAN EVER. CELEBRITIES must stop tweeting from the comfort of their homes forgetting what people are going through on the street‼️ I Love all AFRICANS pic.twitter.com/dcz9fDtYaM— #CrossOverMusic (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 4, 2019
But while in ur feels please you need to have emotional intelligence to acknowledge a debate so that we as AFRICANS discern that we all need to work towards PEACE‼️— #CrossOverMusic (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 4, 2019
Last one from me, this guy is Nigerian, he was my BOSS for 6 years‼️ Owned a club in Bloem and thats where I learned how to hustle. HE GAVE ME FOOD, a place to sleep and paid me for being a resident Dj for 6 fucken years. I composed my 1st hit song(Better Days) in his back office pic.twitter.com/1Eb5J76QZS— #CrossOverMusic (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 4, 2019