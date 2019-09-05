Delicious Festival responds to Tiwa Savage's withdrawal over xenophobic attacks

The organisers of this year's DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival have responded to Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage's decision to boycott the event in protest over the xenophobic attacks erupting across SA.

TimesLIVE reported how widespread looting and violence erupted across various parts of SA as locals and foreigners clashed.

Tiwa took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam the alleged "barbaric butchering" of her people in SA and said she would no longer be performing at the event as scheduled.

In a statement issued, the organisers of the festival said they were aware of her decision and were in discussions with her management.

"DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is aware of Tiwa Savage’s tweet, and is in discussions with her management. As a festival, we have always been an inclusive event with our gates open to everybody, irrespective of where they come from.

"We do not tolerate any form of discrimination and will continue to ensure that the festival is a safe and inclusive place for all," the statement read.

Tiwa said the death of any African should be condemned and stood firm in her stance.

The decision sparked fierce debate on social media, with local rapper Nadia Nakai slamming Tiwa's tweet and warning that it could further fuel tensions between the two countries.