WATCH | Bonang makes in onto BBC news
07 September 2019 - 16:00
Bonang Matheba continues to fly the flag high and landed a feature on BBC News last weekend.
Queen B was featured on the international platform for producing her own MCC range, House of BNG.
Bonang shared a snippet of the segment on her social media pages.
"BBC World News!! We praise God! The 1st & only woman in South Africa to have her own brand of MCC!"
BEYOND PROUD OF YOU @bonang_m @houseofbng #houseofbng 😭😭😭😭👊🙏👑❤❤ pic.twitter.com/bcwOGOkxEK— Love & Other Stuff 🔥 (@JunieMokwele) August 30, 2019