WATCH | Bonang makes in onto BBC news

07 September 2019 - 16:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Bonang was featured on BBC World News for her MCC range.
Bonang was featured on BBC World News for her MCC range.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba continues to fly the flag high and landed a feature on BBC News last weekend. 

Queen B was featured on the international platform for producing her own MCC range, House of BNG. 

Bonang shared a snippet of the segment on her social media pages. 

"BBC World News!! We praise God! The 1st & only woman in South Africa to have her own brand of MCC!" 

