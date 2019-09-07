SNAPS | Inside Zozibini Tunzi's US trip

Even though Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's heart was back home in SA in a week where xenophobic attacks and acts of femicide reached a boiling point, she tried to make the most of her trip to the States.

Zozibini jetted off to the US earlier this week where she walked the catwalk in Xhosa designs for Laduma Ngxokolo and Belgian-born Mozambican designer, Eliana Morargy.

Taking to Instagram, Zozi gave followers a glimpse of her trip so far.