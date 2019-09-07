SNAPS | Inside Zozibini Tunzi's US trip
Even though Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's heart was back home in SA in a week where xenophobic attacks and acts of femicide reached a boiling point, she tried to make the most of her trip to the States.
Zozibini jetted off to the US earlier this week where she walked the catwalk in Xhosa designs for Laduma Ngxokolo and Belgian-born Mozambican designer, Eliana Morargy.
Taking to Instagram, Zozi gave followers a glimpse of her trip so far.
View this post on Instagram
This is me in Time Square, New York. It is my first time out of South Africa and I should be overjoyed but I am ridiculously torn. My heart is back home with all the women in this difficult time. A month ago on the 9th of August I stood in front of the whole country and spoke from the heart about the plight of South African women and today it stands true more than ever. Something has got to change 💔
View this post on Instagram
In the city of dreams! 🗽🗽🗽 I had quite a morning spending time at the South African consulate meeting with our country's ambassador. We had a very productive conversation with various members of the consulate around what's happening in our country and how we can best serve the women of our nation. Was lovely to meet the vibrant @jensu1