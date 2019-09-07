TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Zozibini Tunzi's US trip

07 September 2019 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zozibini is flying the flag in the States.
Zozibini is flying the flag in the States.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Even though Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's heart was back home in SA in a week where xenophobic attacks and acts of femicide reached a boiling point, she tried to make the most of her trip to the States. 

Zozibini jetted off to the US earlier this week where she walked the catwalk in Xhosa designs for Laduma Ngxokolo and Belgian-born Mozambican designer, Eliana Morargy. 

Taking to Instagram, Zozi gave followers a glimpse of her trip so far.

Burna Boy & AKA go in over xenophobia & safety in SA

Burna Boy says he will never set foot again in SA "for any reason until the South African government wakes up".
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Gagasi FM presenter stages walk out

Popular Gagasi FM presenter Nonjabulo Zwane has staged a walkout at the station hinting at alleged inappropriate sexual behaviour.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Finally something to make us smile! Mmatema Moremi announces pregnancy

The Idols SA runner-up is going to be a mama.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Malcolm X spends R75,000 on his family to 'get them out of poverty'

Malcolm X does groceries differently to you and I.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu told to go back to dancing after comments on xenophobia TshisaLIVE
  2. Delicious Festival responds to Tiwa Savage's withdrawal over xenophobic attacks TshisaLIVE
  3. Babes Wodumo causes a stir after tweets from her account blame Nigerians for ... TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA on Nigeria tweets: 'I have f**k all to apologise for, but I regret how ... TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Mapitsi’s heartbreak on Skeem Saam has the internet in tears TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X