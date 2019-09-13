AGAIN?! Rasta’s painting of Robert Mugabe is 'a huge moemish'
They didn't have to wait long.
Rasta drew a figure of Mugabe with his fist raised and the Zimbabwean flag in the background. But people weren't convinced that the person he drew looked like the late president.
Rasta has, in the past, painted well-known people such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, the late Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi, and late rappers ProKid and HHP, among many others.
While some feel his artwork has improved, others think he should be painting nails.
Rasta I knew that is not Mugabe but the man himself Mangope pic.twitter.com/SgS1c4Fn0A— Nkululeko (@nkulipp) September 13, 2019
Rasta did you improve or it just that it easy to draw Mugabe? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0BxSzIzoXT— Ndueh Mtshali (@Ndueh_Itu) September 13, 2019
Rasta, is this you? Or you have a ghost artist now? pic.twitter.com/4clqBSAWVg— EL PATRÓN (@DinoRenald) September 13, 2019
Bra Rasta, your talents are multi-layered🙌🏾— Christo (@ChristoThurston) September 13, 2019
When art escapes others, it has green tea with you.
You have successfully Madibafied uncle Bob🙌🏾
Mara Rasta that man looks like Mangope not Mugabe... or maybe my eyes are playing me😒 pic.twitter.com/lZ36C1qkA6— Mmadikgosi Matshego (@Mmadikgosi_23) September 13, 2019
Rasta is definitely losing his roots ,I can't deal pic.twitter.com/kGpGjQ8Elj— Mathousand (@Kalushii) September 13, 2019