AGAIN?! Rasta’s painting of Robert Mugabe is 'a huge moemish'

Yoh! Rasta is at it again, splitting social media with a painting of late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe. Rasta is infamous for drawing “cringeworthy” portraits of well-known people soon after they die, and after Mugabe's death on September 6, many wondered how long it would take for Rasta to drop an artwork.

They didn't have to wait long.

Rasta drew a figure of Mugabe with his fist raised and the Zimbabwean flag in the background. But people weren't convinced that the person he drew looked like the late president.

Rasta has, in the past, painted well-known people such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, the late Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi, and late rappers ProKid and HHP, among many others.

While some feel his artwork has improved, others think he should be painting nails.