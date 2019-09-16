Beyoncé fans touched by Emmy snub: 'Someone needs to explain this, because no!'
The social media streets were abuzz over the weekend after Beyoncé's documentary Homecoming lost out on an Emmy, leaving many fans angry and frustrated.
The Beyhive took to social media to vent their frustrations about the "snub" after Homecoming received six nominations at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards this weekend, but won none.
The musical concert film, which documented Bey's behind the scenes and performances at Coachella, was written, directed and produced by Queen Bey herself.
It was in the running for awards for Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Best Directing, Best Writing, Best Music Direction, Best Production Design and Best Costumes.
The award for Best Variety Special instead went to Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney. Springsteen on Broadway won Best Directing, and Hannah Gadsby's Nanette won for Writing.
The award for Best Production Design went to the live television production of Rent, while Music Direction went to the FX's Fosse/Verdon. RuPaul's Drag Race took home the trophy for Best Costumes.
Livid Bey fans took over Twitter at the news and flooded social media with messages about the L.
James Corden sang karaoke to a Go-Pro and got an Emmy for it.... OVER BEYONCÉ'S HOMECOMING...... pic.twitter.com/y1NSqOZMkI— Dwane Dememar (@Hi_ImBunz) September 16, 2019
So apparently Homecoming didn’t get anything at the Emmys and I just want to know who’s sooo mad at @Beyonce...??? 🤷🏾♀️😢 Like WhO HuRt YoU?!?!💔🙍🏾♀️— Golden girl 🌞✨🌼 (@thando_phehlu) September 15, 2019
I am sick. Not even one emmy? Beyoncé really knows exactly what she's doing when she sits her ass at home. This is bs.— Not a mushroom🐝 (@LiesInTheBronx) September 15, 2019
So the Emmy panels said “No, Beyoncé’s Homecoming was not that good, still needs improvement” #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/kWdznuXsd4— Luu 🐉 (@Luungelo_G) September 15, 2019
Homecoming didn’t win an Emmy. Lemonade didn’t win an Emmy.— His Love (@mo_sotho) September 15, 2019
Lemonade didn’t win AOTY.
Whoever is responsible for this repeated burglary of Beyoncé, needs to be caught, reprimanded and taught what art is. pic.twitter.com/hMqAiBn23P
However, it is not all is doom and gloom.
On Sunday ABC announced a surprise documentary from the Queen called Making the Gift, a behind-the-scenes look at how Beyoncé made her Lion King companion album.
The show is set to premiere on Monday.
ABeyC activated. @Beyonce Presents: #MakingTheGift. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/suKar1CcQ4— ABeyC (@ABCNetwork) September 15, 2019