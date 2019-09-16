IN MEMES| Fans go crazy over Uyajola tag team
Jub Jub and Moss in one episode, it was a bonanza for viewers!
Uyajola viewers were on the edge of their seats when both Jub Jub and Moss teamed up on one episode to uncover the truth about suspected infidelity.
Sunday night's episode of the cheating show saw Phumeza's man accuse her of cheating on him.
Tasked with uncovering the truth, the team went to search for answers, and because the area where the woman was supposedly cheating was a high-crime area, the Uyajola team decided to give the task to both Jub Jub and Moss.
They confronted Phumeza, but she gave them zero emotion and felt she didn't need to explain herself to her boyfriend.
The episode received mixed reviews from viewers.
Many felt Jub Jub and Moss were being hard on Phumeza, while others believed it was right for sis to be confronted by the pair.
Here is what they had to say on the socials:
#Uyajola99 jub jub and Moss pic.twitter.com/exM2gDacQF— Sibusiso (@Sibusis64768231) September 15, 2019
#uyajola99 yoh Jub Jub and Moss at the same time 🤣💔 whuu ke worst case sscenario e!— Tshego Molete (@TshegoFatso_X99) September 15, 2019
#Uyajola99 Jub Jub and Moss on one episode was a fail, Moss was trying too hard to be heard😭 there was so much noise mahn no pic.twitter.com/BH5uuCBaqo— Khathu_Dzaga (@Miss_Khathu) September 15, 2019
So when a woman is cheating, Moss and Jub Jub have to attend it together... #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/mzpUNYl9nm— Mandla Mhlanga 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMhlanga_) September 15, 2019
#Uyajola99 So Moss and Jub Jub are tag teaming cause a woman is cheating pic.twitter.com/IzKX8JNtUt— NgwanaConstance (@MoloiCindy) September 15, 2019
Who's the best presenter Like for Jub Jub and RT for Moss— Ntokozo_Xhosa (@Ntokozo_Xhosa) September 15, 2019
I love them both😂❤️❤️#Uyajola99
I love Jub Jub n Moss combination #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/cE0GID41Rv— Lebohang Mtshali (@MalebzaMtshali) September 15, 2019
Uyajola 99 must never ever ever let moss and jub jub do an episode together. It's just a mess. It's not compatible nje😑#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/LRJZFcGxdA— Rato Maphosa🇿🇦 (@_Rato_Maphosa) September 15, 2019
#Uyajola99 Bra Moss signing out 😂🤣😭 ayi ngeke. Ha tlogele Jub Jub a dire a nnoshi. pic.twitter.com/OqOGRNK6DJ— NakaChulumanco (@HoneyBtm) September 15, 2019
so Moss and Jub Jub amagwala?? they called police for backup and worked together to protect each other #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/knZk7mQGbL— MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) September 15, 2019
Moss and Jub Jub make a great team.😂😂 #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/MW8xeTY7Bn— mandysa (@mandisa_nkosi) September 15, 2019
Moss almost made us miss Jub Jub's outro...ding dong 😂😂😂😂#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/sMHMvuielO— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) September 15, 2019