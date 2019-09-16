TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES| Fans go crazy over Uyajola tag team

Jub Jub and Moss in one episode, it was a bonanza for viewers!

16 September 2019 - 11:10 By Masego Seemela
Jub Jub and his Uyajola co-host Moss teamed up to confront a woman accused of cheating.
Jub Jub and his Uyajola co-host Moss teamed up to confront a woman accused of cheating.
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram

Uyajola viewers were on the edge of their seats when both Jub Jub and Moss teamed up on one episode to uncover the truth about suspected infidelity.

Sunday night's episode of the cheating show saw Phumeza's man accuse her of cheating on him.

Tasked with uncovering the truth, the team went to search for answers, and because the area where the woman was supposedly cheating was a high-crime area, the Uyajola team decided to give the task to both Jub Jub and Moss.

They confronted Phumeza, but she gave them zero emotion and felt she didn't need to explain herself to her boyfriend.

The episode received mixed reviews from viewers.

Many felt Jub Jub and Moss were being hard on Phumeza, while others believed it was right for sis to be confronted by the pair. 

Here is what they had to say on the socials:

