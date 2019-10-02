Ncaaww... Solo and Dineo’s wedding vows will give you the feels
The last episode of #KwakhuleKwethu had viewers in their feels on Monday night after Dineo and Solo Langa said their heartwarming vows to each other.
For the past three weeks, Dineo and Solo have shared scenes of their dreamy white wedding that took place on September 15, as well as their traditional ceremony in May.
Mzansi's favourite couple, who are mostly private about their love life, let the world into the activities that took place in preparing for their traditional and white wedding with a three-part special on 1Magic channel 103 on DStv.
In a sweet exchange of vows, the Langas displayed their love for each other in front of friends and family which included celebrity friends, LootLove and Reason, Nomuzi, Connie Ferguson as well as Rami Chuene, who all wore all-black outfits which went with the bridal party’s black and white theme.
We witnessed our friends seal their commitment to each other in the most beautiful way! What a weekend! #KwakuhleKwethu starts tomorrow 19:00 on @1MagicTV— MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) September 15, 2019
Congratulations again Mr and Mrs Langa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EUUr1kpGnZ
Mr and Mrs Langa... ☀️#kwakuhlekwethu @therealdineo @ThisIsSoloSA pic.twitter.com/ePtgEM2PZF— Leroy Marc 🇿🇦☀️ (@LeroyMarcN) September 15, 2019
Dineo's best friend, MantsoePout, was taken by the actress' words to her hubby and shared them on her Twitter account.
“I vow to intentionally speak life in all you do... I vow to shine a light on the best parts of our journey... with this new signature engraved all over this ring, I vow forever.”
"I vow to intentionally speak life in all you do...I vow to shine a light on the best parts of our journey..."— MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) September 30, 2019
"with this new signature engraved all over this ring, I vow forever" @therealdineo #KwakuhleKwethu
Viewers loved Dineo and Solo's three-part special, saying the pair gave them hope that real love does exist, while some felt that they could get married “tomorrow”.
Dineo and Solo are so much in love, you can see it in their eyes. This wedding is so beautiful 😍 #KwakuhleKwethu— Aunty wa Wawa👑 (@ChefRona_) September 30, 2019
The way Solo and Dineo look at each other is something majestic honestly— Gaby (@GabyNhlapo) October 1, 2019
...find a man who honours & loves you this much. ❤️ #KwakuhleKwethu pic.twitter.com/q3i6r52Nv8— Supernova (@MissKeratilwe) September 30, 2019
I hear that but can we talk about what Dineo does for Solo?! Solo cannot not feel like this. Dineo is an amazing woman to him and this is based on the very little interaction I have had with the two. https://t.co/fbQdEdI4nv— Mpho (@MphoMfolo) September 30, 2019
Solo and Dineo are everything— K h a l e e s i (@IAm_Peachezz) September 30, 2019
😍🥺❤️ #KwakuhleKwethu