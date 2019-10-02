TshisaLIVE

Ncaaww... Solo and Dineo’s wedding vows will give you the feels

02 October 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Dineo and Solo Langa are just so adorable.
Dineo and Solo Langa are just so adorable.
Image: Via Instagram

The last episode of #KwakhuleKwethu had viewers in their feels on Monday night after Dineo and Solo Langa said their heartwarming vows to each other.

For the past three weeks, Dineo and Solo have shared scenes of their dreamy white wedding that took place on September 15, as well as their traditional ceremony in May.

Mzansi's favourite couple, who are mostly private about their love life, let the world into the activities that took place in preparing for their traditional and white wedding with a three-part special on 1Magic channel 103 on DStv.

In a sweet exchange of vows, the Langas displayed their love for each other in front of friends and family which included celebrity friends, LootLove and Reason, Nomuzi, Connie Ferguson as well as Rami Chuene, who all wore all-black outfits which went with the bridal party’s black and white theme.

Dineo's best friend, MantsoePout, was taken by the actress' words to her hubby and shared them on her Twitter account.

“I vow to intentionally speak life in all you do... I vow to shine a light on the best parts of our journey... with this new signature engraved all over this ring, I vow forever.”

Viewers loved Dineo and Solo's three-part special, saying the pair gave them hope that real love does exist, while some felt that they could get married “tomorrow”.

SNAPS | Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly say 'I do'

#RickJadeWedding was trending
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES | Fans stan for Solo and Dineo 'ancestral' moment on wedding special

'Getting to someone who shares the same spirituality with u is totally amazing'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Solo & Dineo finally show snippets of their white wedding TV show

Dineo and Solo Langa share their beautiful beginning with us and we love it!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Solo on marriage & dropping an album: I’m tired, but it’s time to change gears

"It is not rest time, definitely. It is just signing your head up to be, like, 'no, don't crash now, now is not the time'. In fact, we might just ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Chandelier cakes & outfit changes: 15 pics from Somhale’s extravagant wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I couldn’t hear the lyrics properly’: Viggy’s 'Idols SA' performance splits ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa causes a frenzy with wedding dress snap, and we have all the tea TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | John Cena gets down to Sho Madjozi's track TshisaLIVE
  5. Nomsa Buthelezi gets married: I've dreamed of this day for a long time TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FROM THE GROUND: Call to 'fix the situation' in Dunoon urgently
More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
X