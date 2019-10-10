Stogie T on fake drip: You're not who you say you are, you're trying to con me

Rapper Stogie T has weighed in on peeps who flex with fake name brands and clothing, saying it leaves him feeling like the person is an impostor.

Stogie has seen it all as an OG in the hip-hop game and took to social media this week to reveal how his son tried to convince him to buy a fake Rolex.

The muso said his son told him it was cheaper than the original, which got him thinking about the amount of fong kong goods in the game.

“I think he has a point on the price (price point) but go buy a less expensive watch that isn’t a pretend Rolex. If you don’t believe it’s worth that much why you pretending you do? This makes me judge people who wear fake brands.”