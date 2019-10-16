TshisaLIVE

Phelo Bala on coming out: I've had to deal with backlash, homophobia & losing business

16 October 2019 - 12:45 By Masego Seemela
Singer Phelo Bala talks about how he has dealt with people viewing him differently because he's gay.
Singer Phelo Bala talks about how he has dealt with people viewing him differently because he's gay.
Image: Via Instagram

Holding back on who he is just to please people was something singer Phelo Bala wasn't about to do.

Singer Phelo Bala has opened up about the struggles he has had to deal with after people found out he was a gay man.  

The star, who is currently in engaged to actor Moshe Ndiki, is an outspoken member of the LGBTIQ+ community but has faced some serious hurdles since coming out as gay.

Taking to Instagram, Phelo explained that coming out as gay was not easy. He claimed that he had to deal with backlash, people's homophobic responses and losing business because he no longer suited a certain "criteria".

"Coming out was never easy. I've had to deal with people viewing me differently, the backlash, homophobia, losing business because I now not fit the 'criteria'." 

The singer and Bala brother explained that he didn't want to live a lie about who he really was.

"Living a lie was not what I wanted for my life, especially if I wanted to grow mentally and emotionally. Life is hard enough as it for me to imprison myself and hide who I really am."

He explained that since coming out he has peace within himself and focuses his energy on those who love him for who he is.

"The upside is that I now have peace. Peace with myself and I focus my energy on those that truly love me because there will always be someone that loves you for you." 

MORE

WATCH | The moment Phelo proposed to Moshe

We are so here for Moshe and Phelo's new wedding bells news.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Moshe on being engaged: I'm with someone that I know I belong with

"It feels different. You breath different. You talk different."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Congratulatory messages for Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala as they announce engagement-'love wins'

Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala are engaged and Mzansi is over the moon.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Halala! Phelo Bala & Moshe Ndiki are engaged

We see the wedding tent, we are coming!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Idols SA fans left fuming - ‘Voting for the twins cost us Mangaliso' TshisaLIVE
  2. Marah Louw claims she was 'blacklisted' after speaking out against the Fergusons TshisaLIVE
  3. Vatiswa Ndara: The Fergusons were caught in the crossfire TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele takes a jab at 'American Twitter': SA black Twitter is better with roasts TshisaLIVE
  5. Zinhle on Enhle's 'cheating partners' interview: I had no clue we'd be speaking ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
X