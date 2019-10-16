Phelo Bala on coming out: I've had to deal with backlash, homophobia & losing business

Holding back on who he is just to please people was something singer Phelo Bala wasn't about to do.

Singer Phelo Bala has opened up about the struggles he has had to deal with after people found out he was a gay man.

The star, who is currently in engaged to actor Moshe Ndiki, is an outspoken member of the LGBTIQ+ community but has faced some serious hurdles since coming out as gay.

Taking to Instagram, Phelo explained that coming out as gay was not easy. He claimed that he had to deal with backlash, people's homophobic responses and losing business because he no longer suited a certain "criteria".

"Coming out was never easy. I've had to deal with people viewing me differently, the backlash, homophobia, losing business because I now not fit the 'criteria'."

The singer and Bala brother explained that he didn't want to live a lie about who he really was.

"Living a lie was not what I wanted for my life, especially if I wanted to grow mentally and emotionally. Life is hard enough as it for me to imprison myself and hide who I really am."

He explained that since coming out he has peace within himself and focuses his energy on those who love him for who he is.

"The upside is that I now have peace. Peace with myself and I focus my energy on those that truly love me because there will always be someone that loves you for you."