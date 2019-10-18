'Disgraceful!' - AKA calls out SAA again for not supporting SA music

Rapper AKA has once again taken jabs at South African Airways (SAA) for allegedly not supporting local music.

AKA is known for speaking his mind, and after noticing a lack of SA music on a flight this week, took to Twitter to label the airline a “disgrace” for not playing South African music to its passengers.

AKA wrote, “Dear SAA why do you play anything that is not South African in our planes? You are the flag carrier airline of our country. Furthermore, you are a state-owned entity. Please explain to us why I am listening to Michael Buble as I disembark? Disgraceful!”

Oh, but the rapper didn't stop there.

In another tweet, he added: “You are embarrassing us SAA. When people from overseas land in our country, out of all the great artists from our rich musical history, you play and presumably pay royalties to people that have nothing to do with SA?”