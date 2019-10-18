TshisaLIVE

'Disgraceful!' - AKA calls out SAA again for not supporting SA music

18 October 2019 - 11:45 By Masego Seemela
AKA was not happy with SAA.
AKA was not happy with SAA.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Rapper AKA has once again taken jabs at South African Airways (SAA) for allegedly not supporting local music.

AKA is known for speaking his mind, and after noticing a lack of SA music on a flight this week, took to Twitter to label the airline a “disgrace” for not playing South African music to its passengers.

AKA wrote, “Dear SAA why do you play anything that is not South African in our planes? You are the flag carrier airline of our country. Furthermore, you are a state-owned entity. Please explain to us why I am listening to Michael Buble as I disembark? Disgraceful!”

Oh, but the rapper didn't stop there.

In another tweet, he added: “You are embarrassing us SAA. When people from overseas land in our country, out of all the great artists from our rich musical history, you play and presumably pay royalties to people that have nothing to do with SA?”

This is not the first time that the rapper has called out the airline for not playing local music.

In July, AKA also shaded SAA for its choice of music and challenged the airline to support local music.

“Dear SAA, as I sit waiting to take off, I'm wondering why the playlist, while we board, does not consist of solely 100% South African music. Please. It would be much appreciated.” 

Last year, AKA took to social media and called out the airline’s “bad service” while also criticising the airline’s lack of local ambassadors. He said that it did not make him “feel valued as a South African”.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, SAA’s spokesperson Tlali Tlali explained some of the challenges that a 100% local bouquet of music could present.

“There must be no doubt in the minds of our local artists about opportunities to showcase their music on our platforms. We support local content and will continue to carry it on our onboard platforms as part of our in-flight entertainment content. We are equally cognisant of the space in which we operate. We are a pan-African airline with a global footprint. This means we must accommodate the preferences of all our customers.”

AKA hits back at claims he should drop more music: This is my job

AKA wasn't going to just keep quiet.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Cassper and Amanda Black among South Africans to perform at SXSW in America

Cassper Nyovest is set to blaze the South by Southwest Music Festival stage next year
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Fans divided over Faith Nketsi’s reality show announcement

Y'all better get ready, Faith is about to blaze your TV screens
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

AKA defends Yanga against 'copycat' claims

The trouble started when musician AB Fresh took to Twitter over the weekend to claim that the "Hayi Lanto" hook on Yanga's 200 was similar to the one ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets TshisaLIVE
  2. Marah Louw claims she was 'blacklisted' after speaking out against the Fergusons TshisaLIVE
  3. The best day on radio thanks to Marah Louw: here's what happened TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee 'divorce' claims: I think the public knows nothing TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I give because I know what it feels like to have nothing': Dingaan Mokebe TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X