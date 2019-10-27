TshisaLIVE

Here's how Somizi keeps the spirit of Lebo Mathosa alive

27 October 2019 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Somizi remembers Lebo Mathosa through her lyrics.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Wednesday marked the 13th anniversary of the death of Kwaito star Lebo Mathosa and one of her closest celeb friends, Somizi, commemorated her memory with two quotes from her lyrics.

Lebo lost her life in a horrible car accident on October 23 2006 and Mzansi has mourned her sudden death ever since. 

To commemorate his best friend's memory, Somizi shared on Instagram that he'll never forget the legend, and said that two of her lyrics were the ones that kept him going.

The quotes:

“You can judge me second on your list cause I don't give a damn being first on your list."

"I hold the secret to my beginnings.”

Somizi's daughter Bahumi is set to play the role of the younger Lebo Mathosa on BET Africa's upcoming biopic, Dream The Lebo Mathosa Story.

READ MORE

Somizi praises Bahumi for Lebo Mathosa gig: I’ll be cheering from the sidelines

He recounted the moment Lebo first met Bahumi as a little girl and how the star loved her like her own child.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

It's official! KB & Bahumi to play Lebo Mathosa, Kelly K no longer on the project

Viacom on Tuesday announced that the role will be played by KB Motsilanyane and Bahumi Madisakwane.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ntsiki Mazwai criticises KB Motsilanyane as Lebo Mathosa in biopic

"She may have white people connections but she doesn't have the Lebo Mathosa energy"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Bahumi on the Lebo Mathosa biopic - 'it's been a humbling experience'

Bahumi Madisakwane has shared clips of the making of the Lebo Mathosa biopic. 'It's one of the most humbling experiences of my life.'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

