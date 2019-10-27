Here's how Somizi keeps the spirit of Lebo Mathosa alive
Wednesday marked the 13th anniversary of the death of Kwaito star Lebo Mathosa and one of her closest celeb friends, Somizi, commemorated her memory with two quotes from her lyrics.
Lebo lost her life in a horrible car accident on October 23 2006 and Mzansi has mourned her sudden death ever since.
To commemorate his best friend's memory, Somizi shared on Instagram that he'll never forget the legend, and said that two of her lyrics were the ones that kept him going.
The quotes:
“You can judge me second on your list cause I don't give a damn being first on your list."
"I hold the secret to my beginnings.”
Somizi's daughter Bahumi is set to play the role of the younger Lebo Mathosa on BET Africa's upcoming biopic, Dream The Lebo Mathosa Story.
On this day 13 years ago I woke up to the news that my best friend was no more. The one and only Lebo Mathosa. Here are the 2 quotes from her lyrics that I've always lived by. YES U CAN JUDGE ME SECOND ON YOUR LIST COZ I DON'T GIVE A DAMN BEING FIRST ON YOUR LIST......... I Hold the secret of my beginnings