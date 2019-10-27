Here's how Somizi keeps the spirit of Lebo Mathosa alive

Wednesday marked the 13th anniversary of the death of Kwaito star Lebo Mathosa and one of her closest celeb friends, Somizi, commemorated her memory with two quotes from her lyrics.

Lebo lost her life in a horrible car accident on October 23 2006 and Mzansi has mourned her sudden death ever since.

To commemorate his best friend's memory, Somizi shared on Instagram that he'll never forget the legend, and said that two of her lyrics were the ones that kept him going.

The quotes: