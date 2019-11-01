WATCH | Xolani Gwala described his fight against cancer as 'hell'

In August last year, a year after being diagnosed with colon cancer, Xolani Gwala appeared on SABC's Morning Live, where he spoke about the moment that rocked his world and his subsequent fight against the disease.

Gwala's death was confirmed by his family on Radio 702 on Friday morning.

Fondly referred to as Bra XG, Gwala was known for his fearless, yet compassionate nature, and infectious smile.

His resilient fight against cancer has been an inspiration to many.

During one of his last TV interviews, Gwala was in positive spirits, but said: “It’s been a crazy year, but as I have said before‚ it’s going to take me a really long time to understand it. It has been hell. Perhaps that’s the easiest thing to say.”

He returned to the airwaves after his cancer went into remission.

“The lesson is to be grateful‚” said Gwala‚ adding that he was thankful for his family‚ friends and doctors, and the ability to afford treatment.