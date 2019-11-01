TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Xolani Gwala described his fight against cancer as 'hell'

01 November 2019 - 12:17 By Karishma Thakurdin
Xolani Gwala was in remission for a time, returning to radio with a mission to fight the stigma around cancer.
Xolani Gwala was in remission for a time, returning to radio with a mission to fight the stigma around cancer.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Moeletsi Mabe

In August last year, a year after being diagnosed with colon cancer, Xolani Gwala appeared on SABC's Morning Live, where he spoke about the moment that rocked his world and his subsequent fight against the disease. 

Gwala's death was confirmed by his family on Radio 702 on Friday morning. 

Fondly referred to as Bra XG, Gwala was known for his fearless, yet compassionate nature, and infectious smile. 

His resilient fight against cancer has been an inspiration to many.

During one of his last TV interviews, Gwala was in positive spirits, but said: “It’s been a crazy year, but as I have said before‚ it’s going to take me a really long time to understand it. It has been hell. Perhaps that’s the easiest thing to say.”

He returned to the airwaves after his cancer went into remission. 

“The lesson is to be grateful‚” said Gwala‚ adding that he was thankful for his family‚ friends and doctors, and the ability to afford treatment.

MORE

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died

Seasoned radio personality Xolani Gwala has died, his family confirmed on 702 on Friday morning.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

SNAPS | The life of Xolani Gwala in six pictures

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

LISTEN | 702's moving tribute to Xolani Gwala reflects on his 'compassionate, yet fearless' nature

Tributes continue to stream in for Xolani Gwala
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH | 'The fight you put up was nothing short of admirable': Tributes pour in for Xolani Gwala

Tributes pour in from across the country for Xolani Gwala.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Five moments from Xolani Gwala's life

Here are five moments from the life of the man Mzansi grew to love
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘N**ga swore he wasn’t married’ - Lady Zamar opens up about her pain TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why 'Idols SA’s' Yanga Sobetwa won’t write matric this year TshisaLIVE
  3. SK Khoza responds to calls for him to return to The Queen TshisaLIVE
  4. The Queen fans start a petition to bring back Shaka TshisaLIVE
  5. Former Idols SA contestant Nosipho: I don't think the competition is rigged TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X