Kevin Hart makes first public appearance since car crash that nearly claimed his life

12 November 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart appeared at the People's Choice Awards.
Image: Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

After a horror car crash that nearly claimed his life in September, US actor and comedian Kevin Hart made his first public appearance at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. 

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood showed up at the ceremony on Sunday night, but fans were happy and excited to see the comedian, who's still in recovery, in attendance.

Kevin was involved in a car crash in Calabasas, California, that fractured his spine. He has been in rehab for two months.

According to CNN Entertainment, Kevin gave a  heartfelt speech when he accepted the Comedian of the Year award.

“Thank God, because I definitely don't have to be here. Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more ... appreciate the things that really matter, family. I wanna thank my wife and my kids ... I want to thank you all for being there for me during my difficult time.”

On November 2, Kevin was spotted by TMZ leaving a shopping plaza.

He was getting behind the wheel of a 1969 Camaro and gave paparazzi an update about his health. “I’m great, feeling blessed to be alive,” Kevin replied, after being asked how he was feeling.

He added that it was a process that was going to take time, but he was patient.

“I'm not planning on returning to work just yet, as it will happen in time. At the moment I'm still relaxing and spending time with my family.”

