'Yizo Yizo' star’s daughter, Doja Cat, hailed the best rapper in the world
We think it's the South African in her that makes sis a winner
US radio star Ebro Darden got the streets in “lose-your-damn-mind” mode this week when he declared Doja Cat the dopest MC and said she raps better than your favs.
Doja Cat, the daughter of Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini, is making serious waves overseas.
She caught the eye of Ebro, who dropped a pearl on his Twitter page and quickly sparked a huge debate about who is better.
Doja Cat raps better than your favorite rappers... 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏽♂️— El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) November 11, 2019
Many applauded sis and said she was HEAVY underrated, but they were not about to give her the crown.
Others agreed with Ebro.
Nah. She can DEFINITELY spit better than she's given credit for, but better than MY favorite? No pic.twitter.com/D7J4QOlgZw— Kyjuan, first sword of Braavos ⚔️ (@CJ91legend) November 11, 2019
Yeah, her raps are better than anything I heard of Dedication 2 and 6, C2, C3, drought 3, and No Ceilings.— Jared 🤘 (@WeezyFFacts) November 11, 2019
Jay Elec. black thought. Kendrick. Jay Z. Phonte. pic.twitter.com/qpSdZiNIRy— HarmanKoch (@HarmanKoch) November 12, 2019
We think Ebro is onto something.
You see, it's the South African in her that makes sis a winner, but ...