'Yizo Yizo' star’s daughter, Doja Cat, hailed the best rapper in the world

US radio star Ebro Darden got the streets in “lose-your-damn-mind” mode this week when he declared Doja Cat the dopest MC and said she raps better than your favs.

Doja Cat, the daughter of Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini, is making serious waves overseas.

She caught the eye of Ebro, who dropped a pearl on his Twitter page and quickly sparked a huge debate about who is better.