'Yizo Yizo' star’s daughter, Doja Cat, hailed the best rapper in the world

We think it's the South African in her that makes sis a winner

13 November 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Doja Cat can really spit bars.
Doja Cat can really spit bars.
Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

US radio star Ebro Darden got the streets in “lose-your-damn-mind” mode this week when he declared Doja Cat the dopest MC and said she raps better than your favs.

Doja Cat, the daughter of Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini, is making serious waves overseas.

She caught the eye of Ebro, who dropped a pearl on his Twitter page and quickly sparked a huge debate about who is better.

Many applauded sis and said she was HEAVY underrated, but they were not about to give her the crown.

Others agreed with Ebro.

We think Ebro is onto something.

You see, it's the South African in her that makes sis a winner, but ...

WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with her booty

The streets are ready to cancel Cardi B and take up a Doja Cat subscription.
2 months ago

Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's daughter Doja Cat slammed for homophobic slurs

Doja Cat said she's used the word "faggots" over 15,000 times in her life.
1 year ago

WATCH | Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's kid Doja Cat's vid goes viral

Her real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini and her daddy is an icon in SA.
1 year ago

Dumisani Dlamini's daughter is flying the flag high in the States

Like most doting dads, veteran actor Dumisani Dlamini lights up with pride when he speaks about the waves his daughter, Doja Cat is making in the ...
2 years ago

