JR brings slips to shut up 'living off the hype' hater
JR is not about to let someone taint his career in the name of “hype” on social media.
The rapper and record label owner's patience and character were tested when a tweep said he started a record label by signing major acts and has been living off the hype ever since.
The tweep wrote: “JR started a record label, signed Jobe, released Sukendleleni and has been riding the wave ever since.”
While a few people called out the tweep for not knowing much about JR, the rapper decided to fight his own battle and clapped back.
He took some time to give the tweep a more accurate version of his career and how he signed industry giants who people vibe with today.
“Correction JR started a record label ten years ago, signed Yanga Chief, Aewon Wolf, Shane Eagle, Beyond Vocal, Jobe London to name but a few ... but ya been riding the wave since ‘09.”
Another tweep was confused by JR's response that Shane was signed by him, so the star explained that the Paris hitmaker was in his stable just after V- Entertainment's The Hustle rap competition.
“Yeah. We took him on just after The Hustle ... check the label, “Way Up” label copy on DSP’s.”
JR then confirmed that he was only independent now, after being with his label for a young minute.