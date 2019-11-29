Tumi Morake and hubby Mpho Osie-Tutu celebrate their anniversary

In 2017, Tumi spilt some tea on the secrets to her happy marriage during her breakfast show on Jacaranda FM.

Tumi used her personal experience and disagreements with her husband to share advice for listeners on how to work out their own differences.

“When we were getting ready for a party, my husband and I then had a bit of a disagreement, as couples do. And, you know when you are already late for a party, there's no time to resolve it. Now we were in a car driving and I am livid, I can't talk because I don't wanna talk it out.

“There's nothing worse than your partner not even knowing that they did something wrong. As far as they are concerned everything is fine and now you even more angry saying, 'but how can you be okay when you know we (are) not okay'."

However, the comedian explained that no matter how angry she was, she tried not to make people aware. She added that as long as they still used endearment names when addressing each other, she was okay.

“One thing that I do enjoy when I argue with my husband, is when we call each other babe but we are still fighting.”