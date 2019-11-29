TshisaLIVE

Tumi Morake and hubby Mpho Osie-Tutu celebrate their anniversary

29 November 2019 - 09:40 By Masego Seemela
Comedian Tumi Morake and her husband Mpho Osei-Tutu are totes #LoveGoals.
Comedian Tumi Morake and her husband Mpho Osei-Tutu are totes #LoveGoals.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo

Love really lives here for comedian Tumi Morake and hubby Mpho Osie-Tutu who celebrated their ten-year anniversary.

Tumi shared a heartfelt message to her man on social media this week, with a throwback picture of their wedding ten years ago.

"#TBT #throwback to November 28 when my BFF Mpho and I got married! Ten years of growth, love and blessings. Woooooo baby we made it to the double digits.”

In 2017, Tumi spilt some tea on the secrets to her happy marriage during her breakfast show on Jacaranda FM.

Tumi used her personal experience and disagreements with her husband to share advice for listeners on how to work out their own differences. 

“When we were getting ready for a party, my husband and I then had a bit of a disagreement, as couples do. And, you know when you are already late for a party, there's no time to resolve it. Now we were in a car driving and I am livid, I can't talk because I don't wanna talk it out.

“There's nothing worse than your partner not even knowing that they did something wrong. As far as they are concerned everything is fine and now you even more angry saying, 'but how can you be okay when you know we (are) not okay'." 

However, the comedian explained that no matter how angry she was, she tried not to make people aware. She added that as long as they still used endearment names when addressing each other, she was okay.

“One thing that I do enjoy when I argue with my husband, is when we call each other babe but we are still fighting.” 

MORE

Actor Mpho Osei-Tutu on visiting SA's Siberia & the very end of the world

The star of Montecasino's 'The Dead Tinder Society' tells us about an arctic night in a Northern Cape B&B and falling off the planet in China's ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Halala! Tumi Morake bags impressive Netflix gig

Tumi Morake is set to make her mark globally.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Tumi Morake on her engagement: I thought a family member had died

Eight years after Tumi Morake and Mpho Osei-Tutu tied the knot, the pair have reflected on their engagement, with the comedian admitting she couldn't ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Three times Tumi Morake & Mpho served love goals

Celebrity couple Tumi Morake and Mpho Osei-Tutu recently celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary, and are still completely besotted with each other.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Itu Khune branches out for brunch with his sister and gets dragged TshisaLIVE
  2. Maphorisa slammed for 'overworking' Kabza de Small TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee on divorce: I don’t owe anyone anything TshisaLIVE
  4. 'F**k you! You don’t even know me in real life': Sarah Langa claps back at ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sonia Mbele on Hallelujah outburst: I was not under the influence of anything TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X