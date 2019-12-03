TshisaLIVE

Fans think Prince Kaybee just threw shade at Cassper 'Sasko Sam' Nyovest

03 December 2019 - 09:48 By Kyle Zeeman
Was Prince Kaybee throwing shade at Cassper?
Was Prince Kaybee throwing shade at Cassper?
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee should work at home affairs the way he is giving people new names.

The DJ, who spawned the nicknames “Drop Suspension” and “Shotpan” for Cassper Nyovest, had fans in meltdown mode on Monday when he referred to a rival as "Sasko Sam".

It all started when Prince Kaybee was told by a fan to mind his own business, as reports of his feud with producer TNS resurfaced at the weekend.

Prince Kaybee hit back with a bit of spice for an unnamed rival who is “probably the reason why hip-hop is suffering busy in hit makers issues”.

Many thought the dig was directed at Cassper, who last week criticised Prince Kaybee for a comment he once made about TNS being broke. Talking to MacG on Podcast and Chill with MacG, Kaybee insinuated that the producer was so broke he didn't have underwear and said he was showering with shampoo.

One fan was so convinced Kaybee was referring to Cass that he compared the two in a collage.

Kaybee found it amusing and told the follower, “you don’t have to be this person”.

Others were also sure he was referring to Cass. Some joined in the joke, while others defended Mufasa. 

MORE

'I was hurting at the time'- Prince Kaybee apologises for TNS comments

"I was hurting at the time and everything I said came from a dark dirty place of disappointment because of all the things that happened between TNS ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Prince Kaybee brings back 'Shotpan' amid Cassper ceasefire

AI, the shade.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

The twar between Cassper and Prince Kaybee flares up again

The pair have started a dictionary of insulting nicknames.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. #LifeGoals or Bonang wannabe? Fans split over Somizi bubbly deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper on AKA slap: If I had retaliated, I'd have been called a hooligan TshisaLIVE
  3. Kabza de Small hits back at exhaustion claims: I've never been more alive TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans slam Black Coffee for 'breaking up with Enhle via e-mail' TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zakes Bantwini teaching his son isiZulu is cute! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X