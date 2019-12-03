Fans think Prince Kaybee just threw shade at Cassper 'Sasko Sam' Nyovest

Prince Kaybee should work at home affairs the way he is giving people new names.

The DJ, who spawned the nicknames “Drop Suspension” and “Shotpan” for Cassper Nyovest, had fans in meltdown mode on Monday when he referred to a rival as "Sasko Sam".

It all started when Prince Kaybee was told by a fan to mind his own business, as reports of his feud with producer TNS resurfaced at the weekend.

Prince Kaybee hit back with a bit of spice for an unnamed rival who is “probably the reason why hip-hop is suffering busy in hit makers issues”.