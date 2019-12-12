TshisaLIVE

Cassper slams Hottest MC list, and here’s what other rappers have to say

12 December 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper Cassper Nyovest is not impressed by Nadia's place on the list.
Image: Cassper Nyovest/Instagram

It's that time of the year again, when rappers catch feelings.

Cassper Nyovest has said SA hip-hop never loved him or any artist from Maftown. However, he told the nation to respect Nadia Nakai after the first part of a list of the year's hottest MCs was released on Wednesday.

The list, compiled by a panel for MTV Base, had Nakai at 10, K.O at nine, Riky Rick at eight, Shane Eagle at seven and Sho Madjozi at six.

Of course, not everyone was impressed.

Nadia's spot saw her trend on Twitter as angry fans brought slips to prove she had a killer 2019.

Her record label boss, Cassper, was fuming and took to Twitter to slam the list and all those hating on Nadia.

“Y'all never liked me or anybody from Maftown so crucify me all y'all want. I don't give a f*ck anyway. Imma do my sh*t anyway! But whatever ya do, give Nadia what is due to her! I can't stand the disrespect she gets from yall n*ggas! I hate yall n*ggas for that! Pathetic!” he wrote.

He said he sometimes wished she wasn't signed to him because she often inherited his beef and hate.

Cassper said the list was to get people talking, but he wasn't going to play their games. He added that it was not based on truth, but preference.

Nadia was also frustrated by her placement, saying there were people on the list who had done half of what she had and were higher.

Many were also shocked by Sho's place, saying she shouldn't be higher than Shane.

They questioned when Sho even became a rapper.

Others took exception to Riky being on the list, saying he had not done much this year.

Kwesta weighed in on all the drama, telling artists to put their heads down and work. He said he might not even make the list this year.

As the nation prepares to go to war on Thursday night, when the top five MCs are announced, here's a small flashback of AKA telling MTV he doesn't want to be on its list.

