Cassper slams Hottest MC list, and here’s what other rappers have to say

It's that time of the year again, when rappers catch feelings.

Cassper Nyovest has said SA hip-hop never loved him or any artist from Maftown. However, he told the nation to respect Nadia Nakai after the first part of a list of the year's hottest MCs was released on Wednesday.

The list, compiled by a panel for MTV Base, had Nakai at 10, K.O at nine, Riky Rick at eight, Shane Eagle at seven and Sho Madjozi at six.