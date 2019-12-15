TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi's predictions that Zozibini would win Miss Universe were spot on

15 December 2019 - 14:00
Somizi predicted that Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi would be crowned Miss Universe.
Somizi predicted that Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi would be crowned Miss Universe.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi

Somizi joked that Zozibini Tunzi would take home the Miss Universe crown and he was right!

The Idols SA judge posted a video on Instagram with her before the event and wished her well; little did he know that he was spot on with his predictions.

“I joked about it into existence and the Universe literally responded”, Somizi wrote with excitement.

In the video, he said Zozibini was going to be Miss Universe so we should wish her luck.

He teased her by saying, “and Miss Universe goes to South Africa”.

She acted happy and wiped her crocodile tears with the money that Somgaga gave her.

Take Somgaga's predictions seriously, fam, because he is in the same WhatsApp group with the universe.

Cava the video:

