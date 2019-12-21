From fashion wins to giving birth: Linda Mtoba slays 2019
From being the talk of the town on several occasions to entering her journey into motherhood, actress Linda Mtoba has had an eventful year.
The former Isibaya star is a bit of a homebody and loves nothing more than kicking it back with her hubby and young family.
But in March the star stepped out at the annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) and nearly caused a heatwave.
The queen Linda Mtoba is looking all sorts of glam #SAFTAs13 pic.twitter.com/I1fZ5a8PEN— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 2, 2019
WE'RE EXPECTING!
Regal AF, Linda then went all queen mother and announced on social media in July that she and her hubby Steven Meyer were going to be parents.
The River actress shared the news with a beautiful studio snap that showed off her growing baby bump and the caption: “Our love personified”.
DURBAN JULY TROLLS
But it wasn't all smooth sailing for Linda.
She got some heat on social media for making an appearance at the Durban July while pregnant, leading to her clapping back real hard.
“Ayibo pregnant people are supposed to stay home? Nali ibhadi,” she wrote in response to a comment claiming she should have rather been at home.
GUSHING OVER FAMILY
A short while later Linda took to Twitter to share a little bit of what her body was going through as she prepared to give birth and how much of a blessing her family was to her.
“One thing I'd say pregnancy requires the most is support from all angles,” she said.
She said that everyone was eager to help where they could to make her life easier.
I’m literally passed hand to hand to make sure I’m ok, and that’s my life everyday.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) July 21, 2019
Yesterday I was with my 2nd family I only got up to wee, if they could do it for me I’m pretty sure they would.
Support & love.
THE HELP
But sis once again saw flames on social media, this time for posting about her helper.
Linda shared a picture of Emma, her helper, as she explained how she always finds it difficult to unpack clothes after a vacation and how Emma goes about handling it for her.
As a follower asked if Emma had given permission for the picture to be taken, Linda set the record straight.
She let her know that Emma was very much a part of her family and saw nothing wrong with appearing on her Insta.
THE BABY SHOWER
August came and blew away the hate, replacing it with nothing but love and beauty —white baby shower for Linda.
HITTING BACK AT BODY SHAMMERS
Even though Linda has a strong army of fans who adore her, the haters kept knocking on her door and even went as far as to body shame her.
Little did they know that sis Linda is fierce and would fight back.
She recounted how she had been called a “fatty boom boom” by one follower, who said vile things that hurt her feelings.
If ppl could see the type of vile things ppl say on this here internet everyday unprovoked, everyday.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) September 25, 2019
As much as I block & delete, I’ve still read it & it hurts. It’s not nice— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) September 25, 2019
A BABY!
Finally the little one arrived in October, and Mama Bear couldn't help but gush over her baby girl.
Linda said that she and hubby often just stared in awe at their daughter.
“I really miss my belly but looking at my daughter is a different kind of feeling. My husband and I look at our baby in such awe, like we made that.”
She later returned to Instagram to pay tribute to her husband and daughter.
“My blessings. I look at them and tears just flood out my eyes because I’m so happy and so in love. My heart gets so full that it overflows and needs an exit point so tears fall cause my heart contains it all.”