Year in review: Mzansi lost some of its fave icons in 2019

This year has been a sombre one in the entertainment industry, as the country bid farewell to some of its greatest giants.

A few months into 2019 and several high-profile deaths sent shock waves throughout the nation.

SIBUSISO KHWINANA

While his star was still on the rise, the nation found itself mourning Sibusiso Khwinana. The Matwetwe star had just got his big break when he was stabbed to death in March, leaving many heartbroken.

The young star and a friend were allegedly attacked over a cellphone.

SAPS spokesperson Capt Mavelo Masondo said the 25-year-old was stabbed to death in Pretoria.

DOROTHY MASUKA

Veteran jazz musician Dorothy Masuka died on February 23 at the age of 83.

Dorothy had been suffering from complications related to hypertension after suffering a mild stroke last year. “She was in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren,” said family spokesperson Fortune Hute.

Hute said Masuka would be remembered for staying true to herself and her craft.