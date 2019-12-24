TshisaLIVE

Year in review: Mzansi lost some of its fave icons in 2019

24 December 2019 - 09:28 By Masego Seemela
Legendary musician Dorothy Masuka died in February.
Legendary musician Dorothy Masuka died in February.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Alaister Russell

This year has been a sombre one in the entertainment industry, as the country bid farewell to some of its greatest giants.  

A few months into 2019 and several high-profile deaths sent shock waves throughout the nation. 

SIBUSISO KHWINANA

While his star was still on the rise, the nation found itself mourning Sibusiso Khwinana. The Matwetwe star had just got his big break when he was stabbed to death in March, leaving many heartbroken. 

The young star and a friend were allegedly attacked over a cellphone.

SAPS spokesperson Capt Mavelo Masondo said the 25-year-old was stabbed to death in Pretoria.

DOROTHY MASUKA 

Veteran jazz musician Dorothy Masuka died on February 23 at the age of 83.

Dorothy had been suffering from complications related to hypertension after suffering a mild stroke last year. “She was in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren,” said family spokesperson Fortune Hute.

Hute said Masuka would be remembered for staying true to herself and her craft.

Sibusiso Khwinana: Promising young actor able to 'create magic'

Sibusiso Khwinana, who has died at the age of 25 after being stabbed in Arcadia, Pretoria, was a multi-talented actor, director, writer and poet.
Opinion & Analysis
9 months ago

SIBUSISO “ANKEL” SHANGASE

Those close to Durban-based comedian Sibusiso “Ankel” Shangase were devastated by his death due to a long illness on February 13.

At just 30-years-old, Ankel was known for his comedy, MCing, cameos on Uzalo and larger-than-life personality. After being in and out of hospital, the star was admitted to a care facility in November 2018.

OLIVER MTUKUDZI

Veteran jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi died on January 23, the same day Bra Hugh Masekela died the year before.

Oliver's record label, Gallo Records, confirmed the news and Mzansi sent love to the icon's family. His music lives on.

DAN TSHANDA

On January 5, SA music lovers were dealt a heavy blow when iconic musician Dan Tshanda died.

Tshanda was the driving force behind the careers of artists such as Dalom Kids and Splash. He influenced many musicians with his brand of upbeat traditional music.

Oliver Mtukudzi sings his last note: People's storyteller falls silent

The bass-and-drum combination was solid and powerful; the brass section on fire. The lead singer climbed on stage
Lifestyle
10 months ago

THAMI SHOBEDE

Singer and Idols SA runner-up Thami Shobede on September 12, at the age of 31, at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria. He was suffering from depression when he collapsed on stage. 

ANDILE GUMBI 

A week after suffering a cardiac arrest in Israel, former The Lion King and Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi died on October 25.

The actor had been in ICU after collapsing on the set of Daniel The Musical, in which he was playing one of the lead characters.

XOLANI GWALA

On November 1, SA woke up to news that broadcast giant Xolani Gwala was no more.

Xolani had been battling with colon cancer. The radio veteran announced in 2017 that he would be off-air as he fought the disease.

It was revealed by 702 in July last year that Xolani was officially in remission and recovering well. He returned to the airwaves in August last year for a short time and thanked his friends, family and fans for their support.

CRAZY LU

Former Jozi rapper and YoTV presenter Luther 'Crazy Lu' Cohen died of an apparent asthma attack in Cambodia on November 8.

He had been living in the in the Southeast Asian country for three years.

'You were my rock' — heartbroken Peggy-Sue Khumalo's tribute to husband Xolani Gwala

Peggy-Sue Khumalo, the wife of veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala, sobbed as her moving letter to her husband was read out at his funeral in Impendle, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'He fought a formidable fight' - Friends remember 'giant' Xolani Gwala

On the eve of his return to South African airwaves in September 2018, broadcasting icon Xolani "XG" Gwala placed a call through to his new producer.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Former Jozi member Crazy Lu dies from 'apparent asthma attack' in Cambodia

Former Jozi and YoTV member Luther 'Crazy Lu' Cohen has died, his family confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Friday night.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi has died

The actor's death was confirmed in a statement from Mzansi Magic.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Cassper claps back at hater who said #OneNightWithSjava was better than ALL his ... TshisaLIVE
  2. #Somhale conquer it all: 'People thought they wouldn't make it' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Basketball star Dwyane Wade opens up about watching his 'son become who ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Jay-Z calls the shots, snatches phone from fan who tried to film Beyoncé TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans weigh in on the 'Rick Ross Block Party' tour drama TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
CCTV captures alleged child-snatching in Umhlanga mall
X