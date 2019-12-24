Year in review: Mzansi lost some of its fave icons in 2019
This year has been a sombre one in the entertainment industry, as the country bid farewell to some of its greatest giants.
A few months into 2019 and several high-profile deaths sent shock waves throughout the nation.
SIBUSISO KHWINANA
While his star was still on the rise, the nation found itself mourning Sibusiso Khwinana. The Matwetwe star had just got his big break when he was stabbed to death in March, leaving many heartbroken.
The young star and a friend were allegedly attacked over a cellphone.
SAPS spokesperson Capt Mavelo Masondo said the 25-year-old was stabbed to death in Pretoria.
DOROTHY MASUKA
Veteran jazz musician Dorothy Masuka died on February 23 at the age of 83.
Dorothy had been suffering from complications related to hypertension after suffering a mild stroke last year. “She was in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren,” said family spokesperson Fortune Hute.
Hute said Masuka would be remembered for staying true to herself and her craft.
SIBUSISO “ANKEL” SHANGASE
Those close to Durban-based comedian Sibusiso “Ankel” Shangase were devastated by his death due to a long illness on February 13.
At just 30-years-old, Ankel was known for his comedy, MCing, cameos on Uzalo and larger-than-life personality. After being in and out of hospital, the star was admitted to a care facility in November 2018.
OLIVER MTUKUDZI
Veteran jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi died on January 23, the same day Bra Hugh Masekela died the year before.
Oliver's record label, Gallo Records, confirmed the news and Mzansi sent love to the icon's family. His music lives on.
DAN TSHANDA
On January 5, SA music lovers were dealt a heavy blow when iconic musician Dan Tshanda died.
Tshanda was the driving force behind the careers of artists such as Dalom Kids and Splash. He influenced many musicians with his brand of upbeat traditional music.
THAMI SHOBEDE
Singer and Idols SA runner-up Thami Shobede on September 12, at the age of 31, at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria. He was suffering from depression when he collapsed on stage.
ANDILE GUMBI
A week after suffering a cardiac arrest in Israel, former The Lion King and Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi died on October 25.
The actor had been in ICU after collapsing on the set of Daniel The Musical, in which he was playing one of the lead characters.
XOLANI GWALA
On November 1, SA woke up to news that broadcast giant Xolani Gwala was no more.
Xolani had been battling with colon cancer. The radio veteran announced in 2017 that he would be off-air as he fought the disease.
It was revealed by 702 in July last year that Xolani was officially in remission and recovering well. He returned to the airwaves in August last year for a short time and thanked his friends, family and fans for their support.
CRAZY LU
Former Jozi rapper and YoTV presenter Luther 'Crazy Lu' Cohen died of an apparent asthma attack in Cambodia on November 8.
He had been living in the in the Southeast Asian country for three years.