TshisaLIVE

Our top 5 moments of Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, promoting nothing but self-love

05 January 2020 - 10:00 By Paula de Lancey
If staying true to yourself was a person, it would be Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.
If staying true to yourself was a person, it would be Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, proudly represents the country as Miss Universe 2019.

Zozibini has and continues to inspire us with her natural beauty and ongoing promotion of self-love and the importance of embracing your own culture, heritage and country.

Here are our 5 favourite Instagram moments from lovely Zozibini:

Zozibini shows her love for her country and heritage through this pic, asking us as Africans to “extend our love and celebration of culture throughout the rest of Africa. We are one people after all. We are Africans,” she wrote.

“My skin absorbs the sun and my hair defies gravity. You can't tell me I'm not magical — A black woman.”

Well, we simply cannot disagree, Zozi. You are magical.

View this post on Instagram

I’m asking the people of South Africa to be part of the fabric of my Miss Universe National Costume by writing love letters that pledge support for the women of this country. It is my hope that these pledges will start, and continue a conversation around gender-based violence. We have to start the narration where right-thinking people act as role models for those who think it’s okay to mistreat women. That’s my aim with my campaign. To be part of my #MissSALoveLetter, make your pledge by visiting www.heforshe.org and share your message of love to the women of South Africa on Twitter and Facebook. By using #heforshe and #MissSALoveLetter as well as @official_misssa and @zozitunzi, your message of unity will be seen by the Universe.

A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) on

Zozi proudly stood behind a UN podium, spreading her message of love and unity. We couldn’t help but be filled with pride.

The comment section exploded with love for her. As one Instagrammer, Khatoon Smith, commented, “I have never supported a Miss SA as much as I support you. You are an inspiration.”

A reminder to all women to love their natural selves, and we wholeheartedly agree that the crown sits beautifully on Zozi’s head.

Everything about this post encompasses the rawness of Zozi and her message. Zozi wrote about her passion to break beauty stereotypes and the importance of Ubuhle bethingo lenkosazana — the beauty of the rainbow.

She talks of multifaceted women, all different shapes, sizes and shades, yet all powerful queens.

MORE

WATCH | Somizi's predictions that Zozibini would win Miss Universe were spot on

'I joked about it into existence and the Universe literally responded.'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

I want young women to look at me and feel represented: Zozibini Tunzi

'It was important for me to say that message'
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

From winning Mzansi's heart to taking over the world: Five must-read articles on Zozi Tunzi

Leadership! Zozi is showing up and taking space
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Gabrielle Union to Miss Universe: 'Thank you for reminding us ladies that it’s time to take up space'

Zozibini has been making waves across the world and even the most powerful people are noticing.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Radio veteran Chilli M has died TshisaLIVE
  2. 'It sounded like crackers going off'- actor Mortimer Williams wounded in ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper hits back at claims his track with Maphorisa is 'too vulgar' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Mzansi is jamming to DJ Maphorisa's new song via viral #PhoyisaChallenge TshisaLIVE
  5. Prayers for amapiano group MFR Souls after horror car crash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X