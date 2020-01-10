Neyi Zimu’s widow: Sometimes I cry; God gives me peace in the storm
Neyi Zimu's widow, Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu, has opened up about the pain of living without her husband, telling fans she relies on God to give her strength.
Musician and pastor Neyi died in December in Modderfontein, Gauteng, after being treated for a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.
In a statement on social media shortly before his death, Nelisiwe, said he had undergone chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides, a form of cancer, at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.
In mourning, she was largely quiet about her husband's death, but took to Facebook to share a touching picture tribute.
Returning to social media this week, Nelisiwe posted a picture of her standing next to a poster of her husband and said she was sometimes brought to tears.
“Sometimes I cry, sometimes I don't, yet God gives me peace in the midst of the storm,” she wrote.
She also shared a song entitled Peace in the Midst of the Storm by Shirley Caesar.
Sometimes I cry, sometimes I don’t,but my focus is on Jesus Christ. #PeaceInTheMidstOfTheStormPosted by Nelisiwe Sibisi Zimu on Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Nelisiwe was soon flooded with messages of support and comfort, with many sending prayers as she continues to mourn Neyi.
“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted,” wrote Refilwe Phora.
“We continue to carry you and the children in prayer,” added Michael Happy Ngwenya.
Bongiwe Pearl Mlaba wrote: “It is well. In due time it will be OK. Continue doing what feels OK for you on a daily basis, as long as you know God is right there with you. You are loved ma.”