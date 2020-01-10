Neyi Zimu’s widow: Sometimes I cry; God gives me peace in the storm

Neyi Zimu's widow, Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu, has opened up about the pain of living without her husband, telling fans she relies on God to give her strength.

Musician and pastor Neyi died in December in Modderfontein, Gauteng, after being treated for a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

In a statement on social media shortly before his death, Nelisiwe, said he had undergone chemotherapy for mycosis fungoides, a form of cancer, at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.

In mourning, she was largely quiet about her husband's death, but took to Facebook to share a touching picture tribute.

Returning to social media this week, Nelisiwe posted a picture of her standing next to a poster of her husband and said she was sometimes brought to tears.

“Sometimes I cry, sometimes I don't, yet God gives me peace in the midst of the storm,” she wrote.