Rami Chuene on not speaking to the media until contract with The Fergusons ends

27 January 2020 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rami Chuene has set her heart on completing TGOM's journey with dignity.
Rami Chuene has set her heart on completing TGOM's journey with dignity.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Actress Rami Chuene will not compromise her professionalism or go against legal advice by granting media interviews about her exit from The Queen.

The actress has been inundated with interview requests after it emerged that her popular character on the Fergusons' drama series had been axed. 

Sunday World reported that Rami's character is set to be killed off after alleged behind-the-scenes drama with the Ferguson family. This after Rami apparently publicly supported fellow actress Vatiswa Ndara after her scathing open letter to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last year.

On Twitter, Rami said: “I know it’s ‘hot’ news, everyone wants an interview. I ask that we park any form of interviews until I’m done shooting. Not only that but I have exciting personal things going on that require my full attention and presence. So I’m asking nicely, let’s park the interviews for now."

