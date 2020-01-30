TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Meikie bought a gun & shot it ... fans can't help but stan!

30 January 2020 - 19:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Meikie (played by Harriet Manamela) is a firm fave on the soapie.
Meikie (played by Harriet Manamela) is a firm fave on the soapie.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

Last night's episode of Skeem Saam had more drama than a Nollywood movie, and while every second packed its own action, it was Meikie having a gun and actually shooting it that left viewers gobsmacked.

If you are a fan of Skeem Saam, then you will know that they've been building up the Tumishang storyline to its peak, and it looks like Meikie owning a gun is exactly what was necessary to push it there.

Not only does the Maputla matriarch own a gun, that no-one can remember her buying, but she shot Tumishang.

The dramatic scene left tweeps wilding. 

Not only because they couldn't believe that “miss goody-two-shoes” Meikie was on her way to prison, and that Tumishang had finally exposed himself for the psycho he is, but because Maputla also had no idea that Meikie owned a gun.

Check out the reactions below:

MORE

Run, Kwaito! 'Skeem Saam’s' Glenda is in town and visiting your parents

Ma Ntuli was over the moon by the visit, but Kwaito was sweating bullets
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | Forget Noah, can 'Skeem Saam’s' Leeto adopt us?

Haaibo! The new year is barely two weeks old and already Mzansi has trust issues
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'It sounded like crackers going off'- actor Mortimer Williams wounded in Melville shooting

"There were people dropping next to me ... there were people taking off their shirts to stop the bleeding and trying to help all those who were ...
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

'Skeem Saam’s' Clement Maosa on being a dad: It’s a blessing that changed our lives forever

"Today three months ago a King was born, a blessing that changed our lives for good"
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Inside Robert Marawa & Ntsiki Mazwai’s spicy exchange over Kobe Bryant TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA has the streets guessing with a snap of a 'mystery woman' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Three amazing scenes from 'The River', unlocked by Mbali's death TshisaLIVE
  4. Amanda Black 'defends' DJ Zinhle as her love life continues to get tongues ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah and Burna Boy lose out at emotional Grammy Awards TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pretoria, Johannesburg marches 2019
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X