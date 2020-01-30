IN MEMES | Meikie bought a gun & shot it ... fans can't help but stan!

Last night's episode of Skeem Saam had more drama than a Nollywood movie, and while every second packed its own action, it was Meikie having a gun and actually shooting it that left viewers gobsmacked.

If you are a fan of Skeem Saam, then you will know that they've been building up the Tumishang storyline to its peak, and it looks like Meikie owning a gun is exactly what was necessary to push it there.

Not only does the Maputla matriarch own a gun, that no-one can remember her buying, but she shot Tumishang.

The dramatic scene left tweeps wilding.

Not only because they couldn't believe that “miss goody-two-shoes” Meikie was on her way to prison, and that Tumishang had finally exposed himself for the psycho he is, but because Maputla also had no idea that Meikie owned a gun.

Check out the reactions below: