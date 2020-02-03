Chasing clout or a publicity stunt? Twitter divided over Cassper Nyovest's outfit choice for #Somhale's wedding

TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest is trending for wearing a grey suit at Somizi and Mohale's wedding.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has Twitter in a frenzy as fans try to make sense of his outfit choice for Somizi and Mohale's white wedding, which took place on Thursday. The colour white was not exclusive to the grooms as guests were also asked to “dress as you would at your own wedding".

While Mzansi had their eyes glued on social media to get a sneak peak of the private ceremony, Cassper Nyovest's suit caught attention.

Shortly after, a debate ensued on Twitter as some asked if this was a publicity stunt or if the rapper was just doing his own thing. These questions did not go unnoticed by Cassper, who took to Twitter to make it clear he was unfazed by the criticism.

Here's a glimpse into what the streets think:

