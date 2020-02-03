Chasing clout or a publicity stunt? Twitter divided over Cassper Nyovest's outfit choice for #Somhale's wedding
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has Twitter in a frenzy as fans try to make sense of his outfit choice for Somizi and Mohale's white wedding, which took place on Thursday. The colour white was not exclusive to the grooms as guests were also asked to “dress as you would at your own wedding".
While Mzansi had their eyes glued on social media to get a sneak peak of the private ceremony, Cassper Nyovest's suit caught attention.
Shortly after, a debate ensued on Twitter as some asked if this was a publicity stunt or if the rapper was just doing his own thing. These questions did not go unnoticed by Cassper, who took to Twitter to make it clear he was unfazed by the criticism.
HAHAHA Twitter used to crush me sooo much. Used to fuck up my high, my days, my happiness. I used to delete it on my phone cause i couldn't handle the heat. Hahaha... Wanna say something to me? Set up a meeting at the Family Tree Studios/Offices. Until then, KE HIP HAAAP DOGO!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 30, 2020
Here's a glimpse into what the streets think:
1. Cassper isn’t in any snaps at the wedding.— BONFIRE (@BonoloMaphutha) January 31, 2020
2. People will be tuning in, waiting to see how people’s reaction were when he showed up off theme (...which he will be ) and that equals more viewers.
3. He drops a single .
I really thought y’all weren’t gonna fall for this one.
Cassper did it bc he knew he'd be the topic of the day💔😭this level of attention seeking— I belong to the streets (@__hazelr) January 31, 2020
1. The Wedding Is Going To Be Televised On The 24th Of Feb. People Are Bound To Be Excited To See If Cassper Really Wore That Outfit.— Rethabile. (@ReBaety) January 31, 2020
2. He Has A Smash That's About To Drop #AnyMinuteNow.
3. He's The One Trending Not The Wedding. 🤭 https://t.co/02ZsdQ57d1
...-Cassper mastering the art of don't be a follower and it is ok to be different. 😊— Sunflower. (@Kool_Missy) January 31, 2020
Has Somizi said anything about cassper's outfit..?— feelwe💜 (@RMoopi) January 31, 2020
Was he the only one who didn't honor the theme at the wedding ...?
Are you certain that he arrived at the wedding with that outfit?
N lona le kwatetseng cause enese Lenyalo LA lona? #Somhalewhitewedding #SomhaleUnion pic.twitter.com/R3hxp1NBkz
Cassper ALWAYS gets y'all in your feelings 😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂looooove to see it— D.A Thulo ♡❤ (@Dinny_Thulo) January 31, 2020
Anyways...le ka se understande..ke hip hap doggo
"If Cassper pulled up like this at my wedding..." whoa wait yibambe apho mgodoyi...what would @CassperNyovest be doing at ur wedding?? Asqale lapho kqala pic.twitter.com/pDu42g5PIA— 🐃The Brahma Bull🐃 (@BreezyMeister14) January 31, 2020
Honestly speaking Cassper o rata Bo special and o apere hampe mahn 🚮 pic.twitter.com/ROZrwflyf1— AbutiMonate 💯 (@BohangPrince) January 30, 2020