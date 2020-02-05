TshisaLIVE

Last day on set! Rami Chuene says bye to 'The Queen'

05 February 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rami Chuene will have her last day on set on Wednesday.
Actress Rami Chuene will walk on set of hit drama series The Queen for the last time on Wednesday, two and a half weeks after news of her exit nearly collapsed the internet.

Rami confirmed last month she would be leaving the show and said she was hoping to execute her last scenes as “excellently, exceptionally and professionally” as she always had.

On social media on Wednesday, she told fans she was heading out for her last day on set and was ready to deliver a “kick-ass performance”.

She was flooded with messages of support and praise, with some of her followers wanting to know if her character would finally give Schumacher a second chance.

Last month the star gave fans a glimpse of the mood on set, sharing an hilarious exchange she had with her co-workers.

Sunday World reported that Rami's character is set to be killed off after alleged behind-the-scenes drama with the Ferguson family, which produces the series.

The publication said the relationship between Rami and the Fergusons deteriorated after the actress allegedly sided with seasoned performer Vatiswa Ndara after her open letter to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last year.

Vatiswa's letter highlighted alleged exploitation in the industry and used examples from the set of productions run by the Fergusons' production company.

When contacted, the Fergusons lawyer, Brendan de Kooker, from De Kooker Attorneys, told TshisaLIVE he could not comment on the reports.

“I do not have any instructions on this matter,” he said.

