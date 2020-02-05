Last day on set! Rami Chuene says bye to 'The Queen'

Actress Rami Chuene will walk on set of hit drama series The Queen for the last time on Wednesday, two and a half weeks after news of her exit nearly collapsed the internet.

Rami confirmed last month she would be leaving the show and said she was hoping to execute her last scenes as “excellently, exceptionally and professionally” as she always had.

On social media on Wednesday, she told fans she was heading out for her last day on set and was ready to deliver a “kick-ass performance”.