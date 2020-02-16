OUCH! This is the spiciest clapback Cassper Nyovest has probably ever served!

After one social media users came for Cassper Nyovest the other day, Mzansi has discovered that the rapper is not to be played with!

The guy claps harder than your grandmama with a plastic shoe after you've lost her fave Tupperware.

The tweep, @DanielMarven, took to Twitter, unprovoked, to talk about Cassper and his “consistency” in releasing wack music.

He came into the game in 2013, seven years later the man is still dropping wack music. Since day one. Wow." he wrote,

Jerrr ... but Twitter knows he's probably still regretting that decision, because Cassper mopped the floor with him.

“You don't get enough credit for your consistency too big boy. You been stealing tweets and dissing me since 2013. You just don't quit and I admire that. You've inspired me to buy four Bentleys, two mansions, two APs, four Rolexes and land in that period. Thank you. You did that!” Cassper responded.