OUCH! This is the spiciest clapback Cassper Nyovest has probably ever served!

16 February 2020 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest has mastered the art of Twitter clapback.
Cassper Nyovest has mastered the art of Twitter clapback.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

After  one social media users came for Cassper Nyovest the other day, Mzansi has discovered that the rapper is not to be played with!

The guy claps harder than your grandmama with a plastic shoe after you've lost her fave Tupperware.

The tweep, @DanielMarven, took to Twitter, unprovoked, to talk about Cassper and his “consistency” in releasing wack music.

 He came into the game in 2013, seven years later the man is still dropping wack music. Since day one. Wow." he wrote,

Jerrr ... but Twitter knows he's probably still regretting that decision, because Cassper mopped the floor with him.

“You don't get enough credit for your consistency too big boy. You been stealing tweets and dissing me since 2013. You just don't quit and I admire that. You've inspired me to buy four Bentleys, two mansions, two APs, four Rolexes and land in that period. Thank you. You did that!” Cassper responded.

Ever felt pain for someone else as they're being clapped on Twirra ...

Mntase as Cassper started listing his achievements we were all here like:

Even though the tweets are now deleted, the internet never disappoints in pulling up the files!

So you can check the FIRE mini-twar for yourself.

Screengrab/Twitter.
Image: Screengrab/Twitter
Image: Screengrab/Twitter
Image: Screengrab/Twitter

