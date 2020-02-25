Rami Chuene says her phone rang 'a lot' with new offers after The Queen exit
Actress Rami Chuene has reflected on how she received job offers from different directions after news of her leaving The Queen.
News of Rami's departure broke last month, leaving fans deep in their feelings as they contemplated life without her colourful character, T-Gom.
Speaking to Real Goboza recently, Rami said she didn't struggle for job offers after producers heard she may be leaving.
“When the story broke that I'm leaving The Queen, or I've been 'fired' from The Queen in the Sunday paper, on Monday my phone rang a lot and I was like, 'You also want to work with me. Are you sure?'
“And, all of a sudden I was like, guys, there's work, there is work. There is always someone who is willing and eager or wanting to do stuff with you. Don't get stuck because you are worried or afraid about what might happen out there."
Speaking about her last days on the set of the telenovela, Rami said the cast and crew were a "crazy bunch".
“Not only do we work together but we hang out together, we party together. That whole thing of the Kabaribabeba, it started at one of the parties, the many parties that we have. There's a back story behind that, but we were all saying, 'that guy, be careful in case you get fired. But on that particular day when I walked in, I was like Kabaribabeba and they said 'fired'.”
Earlier this month, Rami shared her last day on set with her Twitter followers.
“Stepping out, heading to #TheQueenMzansi set for the last time today. What a riot. Now let me go burn that MF down with a kick-ass performance! For the culture, for control, for the love.”
She also thanked her T-Gom fans for carrying her through the show.
Thank you so much for all the compliments on #tgomnation. I’d retweet and tag but I don’t want to mention the show or production in case I’m found abusive of social media & that be used against me in the court of law. Just know that I see all of them, thank you. ❤️🙌🏾— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) February 24, 2020
According to Sunday World, Rami's character was killed off after an alleged behind-the-scenes drama with the Ferguson family, who produce the series.
The publication said the relationship between Rami and the Fergusons allegedly soured when the actress backed fellow actress Vatiswa Ndara after her open letter to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last year.
Vatiswa's letter highlighted alleged exploitation in the industry and used examples from the set of productions run by the Fergusons' production company.
When contacted, the Fergusons' lawyer, Brendan de Kooker, from De Kooker Attorneys, told TshisaLIVE he could not comment on the reports.
“I do not have any instructions on this matter,” he said.