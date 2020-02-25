Rami Chuene says her phone rang 'a lot' with new offers after The Queen exit

Actress Rami Chuene has reflected on how she received job offers from different directions after news of her leaving The Queen.

News of Rami's departure broke last month, leaving fans deep in their feelings as they contemplated life without her colourful character, T-Gom.

Speaking to Real Goboza recently, Rami said she didn't struggle for job offers after producers heard she may be leaving.

“When the story broke that I'm leaving The Queen, or I've been 'fired' from The Queen in the Sunday paper, on Monday my phone rang a lot and I was like, 'You also want to work with me. Are you sure?'

“And, all of a sudden I was like, guys, there's work, there is work. There is always someone who is willing and eager or wanting to do stuff with you. Don't get stuck because you are worried or afraid about what might happen out there."

Speaking about her last days on the set of the telenovela, Rami said the cast and crew were a "crazy bunch".

“Not only do we work together but we hang out together, we party together. That whole thing of the Kabaribabeba, it started at one of the parties, the many parties that we have. There's a back story behind that, but we were all saying, 'that guy, be careful in case you get fired. But on that particular day when I walked in, I was like Kabaribabeba and they said 'fired'.”