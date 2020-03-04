Celebs and social media users slam Reyn du Preez's apology about 'groping' video

Some of SA's biggest stars and social media users took to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday to weigh in on an apology from model Reyn Du Preez, who was caught on camera “inappropriately touching" a Cape Town waitress.

Reyn issued the apology on his Instagram account after the waitress, Sarah Belgarion van Niekerk shared her ordeal on her social media platforms.

“I am ashamed of how I acted and can only imagine how that made Sarah feel. It was a moment of bad character under the influence of alcohol and I truly did not mean to belittle her or make her feel violated.

“I am not here to make excuses, but to explain my actions and to apologise," read part of the apology.

According to TimesLIVE, two agencies terminated their contracts with him after the incident.