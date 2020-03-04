Celebs and social media users slam Reyn du Preez's apology about 'groping' video
Some of SA's biggest stars and social media users took to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday to weigh in on an apology from model Reyn Du Preez, who was caught on camera “inappropriately touching" a Cape Town waitress.
Reyn issued the apology on his Instagram account after the waitress, Sarah Belgarion van Niekerk shared her ordeal on her social media platforms.
“I am ashamed of how I acted and can only imagine how that made Sarah feel. It was a moment of bad character under the influence of alcohol and I truly did not mean to belittle her or make her feel violated.
“I am not here to make excuses, but to explain my actions and to apologise," read part of the apology.
According to TimesLIVE, two agencies terminated their contracts with him after the incident.
While some accepted the apology, actor and comedian Siv Ngesi called it an apology “stinking of privilege".
“Dear Reyn du Preez, your apology stinks of privilege and lacks accountability! You’re not sorry, you’re just sorry you got caught!” he wrote, alongside a copy of the apology.
TV personality Thembisa Mdoda also slammed the model, while actor Atandwa Kani said there was no excuse for his behaviour.
“What a disgusting being ... Even the alcohol is saying “Tsek, I had nothing to do with you being f**ked up” ... a**hole.
When the video went viral on Tuesday, radio host Anele Mdoda lambasted Du Preez.
“This video was posted by Sarah Belgarion after she was violated by Reyn Du Preez — he then fights her for standing up for herself. You are exactly what's wrong with this country.
“You may feel you are not that bad, it was just a tap there, but you are as bad as the rapists because, really, you took away Sarah's choice. Then the audacity to mouth off as if you are entitled to her,” Anele said.
DJ Zinhle and comedian Celeste Ntuli applauded Van Niekerk for exposing the model.
“Thank God he was exposed. Bayanyanyisa shem,” Zinhle said.
“Honestly the mentality of most men in this country is disturbing.” Celeste added.